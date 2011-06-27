  1. Home
Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Cayenne
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque460 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
350 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5200 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach32.4 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure27.3 degrees
Length188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Prosecco Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Sea Blue
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone/Steel Grey
  • Black
  • Palm Green
  • Havanna/Sand Beige
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
