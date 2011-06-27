Used 2003 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews
Satisfied
I am 6'2 and have desired a 911 even before I could afford one. However, I refused to pay that much for a vehicle I could not be comfortable in. My prayers were answered with the Cayenne. I love this vehicle, like no other SUV on the market. Certainly, I have encountered small issues that were addressed and fixed quickly. This SUV is the best: Performance, power and comfort.
Don't settle for less
After torturing my wife with test drives and performance reviews I finally decided on the Cayenne S. I was tempted to go for the turbo, but who really needs a 450 hp SUV? If someone is willing to take their SUV over 150 to beat me then they deserve to win...
Excellent driving machine
Handles and performs just like the famous sportscars. I sincerely recommend this to anyone who would like to purchase a Porsche but wants the feel of a sports car.
Exhilaration!
This car will shave 10 years off your age faster than a White House intern. It does everything great - performance, handling, comfort, looks and gadgets. It gives the feel of total authority over the road. It is probably overpriced, but it is a better value to the equally priced S500 4MATIC. Life is short. Drive fast.
Maintenance money pit!
This is a great fast SUV, but that's about it. The fuel mileage is terrible at average of 10 mpg for street driving. The worst part is the cost of maintenance. This has become a money with average $5000 in yearly repairs after 60K miles. Brakes cost $1400 every year. The 60K mile service costs $2500. Things start to break that are not covered by 100k Porsche maintenance warranty at average of $1800. I would stay away from this car unless you like paying Porsche for service.
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
Related Used 2003 Porsche Cayenne info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan