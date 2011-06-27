Used 2003 Porsche Cayenne Consumer Reviews

Satisfied Kev , 12/21/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am 6'2 and have desired a 911 even before I could afford one. However, I refused to pay that much for a vehicle I could not be comfortable in. My prayers were answered with the Cayenne. I love this vehicle, like no other SUV on the market. Certainly, I have encountered small issues that were addressed and fixed quickly. This SUV is the best: Performance, power and comfort. Report Abuse

Don't settle for less Knight23 , 07/02/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After torturing my wife with test drives and performance reviews I finally decided on the Cayenne S. I was tempted to go for the turbo, but who really needs a 450 hp SUV? If someone is willing to take their SUV over 150 to beat me then they deserve to win...

Excellent driving machine Mike Weiss , 02/19/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Handles and performs just like the famous sportscars. I sincerely recommend this to anyone who would like to purchase a Porsche but wants the feel of a sports car.

Exhilaration! jamie83 , 06/18/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car will shave 10 years off your age faster than a White House intern. It does everything great - performance, handling, comfort, looks and gadgets. It gives the feel of total authority over the road. It is probably overpriced, but it is a better value to the equally priced S500 4MATIC. Life is short. Drive fast.