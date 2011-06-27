Used 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Car! Worth every Penny!
Alexander Gratford, 12/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I believe I made the right choice when I purchased my GT. I drive it whenever I can and it gets all the looks when I go shopping! I absolutely wouldnt have it any other way. If you've got the money come join the club of GT Owners.
rocks
bigmak40, 11/22/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
absolutely the best car ever so much fun its rediculous all carbon fiber chassis/body = super stiff
Great
bogeymajority, 11/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
What an amazing car
The best car
Undiscolsed, 11/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
It has a smoth cluch once you get to know it
Awesome
jimmy/x9000, 11/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
It is REALLY fun to drive. Has superb turning, and on highways, man is it FAST!
