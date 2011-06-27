Used 1990 Porsche 928 Consumer Reviews

Just for fun - Too much of it actually Maxime , 04/30/2009 5 of 13 people found this review helpful Drove one when I was 16, promised to get one someday... it took 20 years! Now that I have it, it is sooo awesome!!! So much power. Beats any exotic car of that era, but at a fraction of a cost due to its lack of appreciation from the Porsche purists. HPs are there, and it just sticks to the road. Still, being overengineered (and overpowered) this car is (mechanically) really reliable. Only problems I had were electrics. Window switch and lights. No major issues. Also, interior finish always is an issue with 928s. If you find one with a still good interior, just buy it!!! Definitely the more bangs for your buck! Report Abuse

Wow A Porsche 928 S4 and of course a 1990 Billy , 11/05/2016 2dr Coupe 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car and it is my first Porsche. I cant immagine ever getting rid of it. It runs and drive extremely well but is a bit hard to get into.