Used 1990 Porsche 928 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|249.7/408.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|317 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|326 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|50.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|Length
|178.1 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3505 lbs.
