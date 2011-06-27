Used 1990 Porsche 928 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.7/408.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower326 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length178.1 in.
Width72.3 in.
Curb weight3505 lbs.
