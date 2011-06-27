  1. Home
Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2015 918 Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG2222
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
EPA Combined MPGe67 mi.67 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Torque944 lb-ft @ 800 rpm944 lb-ft @ 800 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower887 hp @ 8500 rpm887 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.41.7 ft.
Valves3232
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
memory card slotyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesno
AM/FM stereoyesno
Burmester premium brand speakersyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesno
USB connectionyesno
500 watts stereo outputyesno
11 total speakersyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesno
interior air filtrationyesno
Transmission controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Carbon Floor Mats w/Orange Pipingyesyes
HomeLink Systemyesyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Leather Key Pouchyesyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Orangeyesyes
Carbon Floor Mats w/Acid Green Pipingyesyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Silveryesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesno
Carbon Floor Mats w/Silver Pipingyesyes
Seat Belts w/Accent Strips in Acid Greenyesyes
Glare Reducing Interior Packageyesyes
Electric Comfort Heatingyesyes
Seat Pad for Lightweight Bucket Seatsyesyes
Contoured Lightweight Bucket Racing Seatsyesyes
Cup Holderyesyes
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Leathernoyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlnoyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and Storage Compartmentnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
leatheryesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Stone Guardyesyes
918 Spyder Magnesium Wheelsyesno
Without Paint in conjunction w/Matte Black Film Wrapyesyes
918 Spyder Wheels Painted Platinum Satinyesno
Film Wrap in Salzburg Racing Designnoyes
Full Film Wrap in Matte Blacknoyes
Without Full Film Wrapnoyes
Film Wrap in Martini Racing Designnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Maximum cargo capacity3.9 cu.ft.3.9 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.182.8 in.
Curb weight3692 lbs.3602 lbs.
Gross weight4189 lbs.4189 lbs.
Height45.9 in.45.9 in.
Maximum payload496 lbs.587 lbs.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Sapphie Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Without Paint
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Liquid Metal Silver
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Garnet Red w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Orange, premium leather
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Garnet Red w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, leather
  • Black w/Piping in Acid Green, alcantara
  • Black w/Piping in Silver, premium cloth
  • Black w/Piping in Acid Green, premium cloth
  • Black w/Piping in Silver, alcantara
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Orange, premium leather
  • Mocca Brown w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Silver, premium leather
  • Onyx Black w/Piping in Acid Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
325/30R Z tiresyesyes
21 x 12.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$845,000
Starting MSRP
$929,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.8 yr./ 80000 mi.
