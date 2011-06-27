Vehicle overview

Is the phrase "environmentally friendly supercar" an oxymoron? Not necessarily, at least if that supercar is the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid. That's because the 918 Spyder's front and rear electric motors can propel it up to 93 mph on battery power alone. At the opposite end of the performance spectrum, when the 918's 4.6-liter V8 comes roaring to life, this Porsche will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in an astonishing 2.6 seconds and top out at a dizzying 214 mph. Impressive performance numbers to be sure, but maybe not all that surprising when you consider that the combined output of these three power sources amounts to 887 hp, just waiting for a liberal application of your right foot.

Of course, any car wearing the Porsche badge is about more than straight-line speed. The 918's handling is equally impressive, thanks in part to the engineers' decision to place the heaviest powertrain components below the car's horizontal centerline to give it an extremely low center of gravity. Add a combination of a racecar-style carbon-fiber chassis, a sophisticated adaptive suspension, communicative electromechanical steering of both the front and rear wheels, massive tires and carbon-ceramic brakes and you have a car that's supremely easy to drive ridiculously fast.

Every car has its downsides, though, and the Porsche 918 Spyder is no exception. Its cargo capacity and rear visibility are limited, which is par for the course among exotic sports cars. So, too, is a stratospheric price, which, at $845,000 when new, is well above those of other exotics (or somewhere in the metaphoric price thermosphere). Plus, it can rise to $929,000 with the optional Weissach package of lightweight components that shave 90 pounds off the car's 3,691-pound curb weight.

But really, we're guessing that sort of money won't be of great concern for those seriously considering this über Porsche. The real question will be whether to get one instead of its fellow gasoline-electric hypercar competitors, the McLaren P1 and LaFerrari among them, all of which are capable of putting a smile on your face quicker than you can read this sentence. That said, we'd encourage you not to put off your buying decision for too long, as only 918 examples of the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder will be produced. This means your chances of owning this environmentally friendly supercar may disappear nearly as quickly as all those objects in its rearview mirror.