Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri

Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks, Wheel: 20' Front 21' Rear 918 Spyder, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: Front 265/35ZR20 Rear 325/30ZR21, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit. This Porsche 918 Spyder has a dependable Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. Drive Your Porsche 918 Spyder 2dr Roadster With Confidence According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Conquering the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 57 seconds please welcome the newest supercar from Porsche, the 918 Spyder. It starts with a 4.6L V8 engine providing 608hp mated to two electric motors directly to the front of the rear axle and to the rear of the front axle providing an additional 286hp essentially allowing the vehicle to have an all-wheel drivetrain. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CA2A12FS800180

Stock: 4952

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-03-2019