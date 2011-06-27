  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche 911 Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

911 Coupe

Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$115,392*

Total Cash Price

$102,011

Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$99,946*

Total Cash Price

$88,356

Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$94,494*

Total Cash Price

$83,537

Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$133,564*

Total Cash Price

$118,076

Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$129,930*

Total Cash Price

$114,863

Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$101,763*

Total Cash Price

$89,963

Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$90,860*

Total Cash Price

$80,324

Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$109,032*

Total Cash Price

$96,389

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$95,403*

Total Cash Price

$84,340

Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$90,860*

Total Cash Price

$80,324

Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$99,946*

Total Cash Price

$88,356

911 Convertible

Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$115,392*

Total Cash Price

$102,011

Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$128,113*

Total Cash Price

$113,257

Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$99,946*

Total Cash Price

$88,356

Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$121,752*

Total Cash Price

$107,634

Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

True Cost to Own

$110,849*

Total Cash Price

$97,995

Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$113,575*

Total Cash Price

$100,405

Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$126,295*

Total Cash Price

$111,650

Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

True Cost to Own

$101,763*

Total Cash Price

$89,963

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,709$1,760$1,814$1,868$1,924$9,075
Maintenance$467$4,933$3,284$3,840$6,370$18,895
Repairs$1,694$2,586$2,791$3,006$3,239$13,316
Taxes & Fees$5,361$52$52$52$52$5,569
Financing$5,486$4,412$3,265$2,043$739$15,946
Depreciation$15,658$7,079$6,349$5,838$5,401$40,325
Fuel$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$2,600$12,266
True Cost to Own®$32,686$23,202$20,006$19,173$20,325$115,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,481$1,525$1,571$1,618$1,667$7,861
Maintenance$405$4,272$2,845$3,326$5,518$16,366
Repairs$1,467$2,240$2,418$2,604$2,805$11,534
Taxes & Fees$4,643$45$45$45$45$4,824
Financing$4,752$3,821$2,828$1,770$640$13,812
Depreciation$13,562$6,131$5,499$5,057$4,678$34,927
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,311$20,096$17,328$16,607$17,604$99,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,400$1,441$1,485$1,530$1,576$7,432
Maintenance$383$4,039$2,689$3,145$5,217$15,473
Repairs$1,387$2,117$2,286$2,462$2,652$10,904
Taxes & Fees$4,390$43$43$43$43$4,560
Financing$4,493$3,613$2,674$1,673$605$13,058
Depreciation$12,822$5,797$5,199$4,781$4,423$33,022
Fuel$1,892$1,949$2,007$2,068$2,129$10,044
True Cost to Own®$26,766$19,000$16,383$15,701$16,644$94,494

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,979$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$10,505
Maintenance$541$5,709$3,801$4,445$7,374$21,871
Repairs$1,961$2,993$3,231$3,479$3,749$15,413
Taxes & Fees$6,205$60$60$60$60$6,446
Financing$6,350$5,107$3,779$2,365$856$18,457
Depreciation$18,124$8,194$7,349$6,758$6,252$46,675
Fuel$2,674$2,755$2,837$2,922$3,009$14,197
True Cost to Own®$37,833$26,855$23,157$22,193$23,526$133,564

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,925$1,982$2,042$2,104$2,166$10,219
Maintenance$526$5,554$3,698$4,324$7,173$21,276
Repairs$1,908$2,911$3,143$3,385$3,647$14,994
Taxes & Fees$6,036$59$59$59$59$6,271
Financing$6,178$4,968$3,677$2,301$832$17,955
Depreciation$17,630$7,971$7,149$6,574$6,082$45,405
Fuel$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,843$2,927$13,811
True Cost to Own®$36,804$26,125$22,527$21,589$22,886$129,930

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,508$1,552$1,599$1,648$1,697$8,004
Maintenance$412$4,350$2,896$3,387$5,618$16,663
Repairs$1,494$2,280$2,462$2,651$2,856$11,743
Taxes & Fees$4,728$46$46$46$46$4,911
Financing$4,838$3,891$2,880$1,802$652$14,063
Depreciation$13,808$6,243$5,599$5,149$4,763$35,562
Fuel$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$10,817
True Cost to Own®$28,825$20,461$17,643$16,909$17,924$101,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,346$1,386$1,428$1,471$1,515$7,146
Maintenance$368$3,884$2,586$3,024$5,016$14,878
Repairs$1,334$2,036$2,198$2,367$2,550$10,485
Taxes & Fees$4,221$41$41$41$41$4,385
Financing$4,320$3,474$2,571$1,609$582$12,556
Depreciation$12,329$5,574$4,999$4,597$4,253$31,752
Fuel$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$2,047$9,658
True Cost to Own®$25,737$18,269$15,753$15,097$16,004$90,860

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,615$1,663$1,714$1,765$1,818$8,575
Maintenance$442$4,661$3,103$3,629$6,019$17,854
Repairs$1,601$2,443$2,638$2,840$3,060$12,582
Taxes & Fees$5,065$49$49$49$49$5,262
Financing$5,184$4,169$3,085$1,931$698$15,067
Depreciation$14,795$6,689$5,999$5,516$5,104$38,102
Fuel$2,183$2,249$2,316$2,386$2,456$11,590
True Cost to Own®$30,884$21,923$18,904$18,116$19,205$109,032

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,413$1,455$1,499$1,545$1,591$7,503
Maintenance$386$4,078$2,715$3,175$5,267$15,622
Repairs$1,401$2,138$2,308$2,485$2,678$11,009
Taxes & Fees$4,432$43$43$43$43$4,604
Financing$4,536$3,648$2,700$1,689$611$13,184
Depreciation$12,945$5,853$5,249$4,827$4,466$33,340
Fuel$1,910$1,968$2,027$2,087$2,149$10,141
True Cost to Own®$27,024$19,182$16,541$15,852$16,804$95,403

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,346$1,386$1,428$1,471$1,515$7,146
Maintenance$368$3,884$2,586$3,024$5,016$14,878
Repairs$1,334$2,036$2,198$2,367$2,550$10,485
Taxes & Fees$4,221$41$41$41$41$4,385
Financing$4,320$3,474$2,571$1,609$582$12,556
Depreciation$12,329$5,574$4,999$4,597$4,253$31,752
Fuel$1,819$1,874$1,930$1,988$2,047$9,658
True Cost to Own®$25,737$18,269$15,753$15,097$16,004$90,860

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,481$1,525$1,571$1,618$1,667$7,861
Maintenance$405$4,272$2,845$3,326$5,518$16,366
Repairs$1,467$2,240$2,418$2,604$2,805$11,534
Taxes & Fees$4,643$45$45$45$45$4,824
Financing$4,752$3,821$2,828$1,770$640$13,812
Depreciation$13,562$6,131$5,499$5,057$4,678$34,927
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,311$20,096$17,328$16,607$17,604$99,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,709$1,760$1,814$1,868$1,924$9,075
Maintenance$467$4,933$3,284$3,840$6,370$18,895
Repairs$1,694$2,586$2,791$3,006$3,239$13,316
Taxes & Fees$5,361$52$52$52$52$5,569
Financing$5,486$4,412$3,265$2,043$739$15,946
Depreciation$15,658$7,079$6,349$5,838$5,401$40,325
Fuel$2,310$2,380$2,451$2,525$2,600$12,266
True Cost to Own®$32,686$23,202$20,006$19,173$20,325$115,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,898$1,954$2,013$2,074$2,136$10,076
Maintenance$519$5,476$3,646$4,264$7,073$20,978
Repairs$1,881$2,871$3,099$3,337$3,596$14,784
Taxes & Fees$5,952$58$58$58$58$6,183
Financing$6,091$4,898$3,625$2,269$821$17,704
Depreciation$17,384$7,859$7,049$6,482$5,997$44,770
Fuel$2,565$2,642$2,721$2,803$2,886$13,618
True Cost to Own®$36,289$25,759$22,212$21,287$22,566$128,113

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,481$1,525$1,571$1,618$1,667$7,861
Maintenance$405$4,272$2,845$3,326$5,518$16,366
Repairs$1,467$2,240$2,418$2,604$2,805$11,534
Taxes & Fees$4,643$45$45$45$45$4,824
Financing$4,752$3,821$2,828$1,770$640$13,812
Depreciation$13,562$6,131$5,499$5,057$4,678$34,927
Fuel$2,001$2,061$2,123$2,187$2,252$10,624
True Cost to Own®$28,311$20,096$17,328$16,607$17,604$99,946

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,804$1,857$1,914$1,971$2,030$9,576
Maintenance$493$5,205$3,465$4,052$6,721$19,937
Repairs$1,788$2,728$2,945$3,172$3,417$14,050
Taxes & Fees$5,656$55$55$55$55$5,876
Financing$5,789$4,655$3,445$2,156$780$16,825
Depreciation$16,521$7,469$6,699$6,160$5,699$42,548
Fuel$2,437$2,511$2,586$2,664$2,743$12,942
True Cost to Own®$34,488$24,480$21,109$20,230$21,445$121,752

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,642$1,691$1,742$1,795$1,848$8,718
Maintenance$449$4,738$3,155$3,689$6,120$18,151
Repairs$1,627$2,484$2,682$2,888$3,111$12,792
Taxes & Fees$5,150$50$50$50$50$5,350
Financing$5,270$4,238$3,137$1,963$710$15,318
Depreciation$15,041$6,800$6,099$5,608$5,189$38,737
Fuel$2,219$2,286$2,355$2,425$2,497$11,783
True Cost to Own®$31,399$22,288$19,219$18,418$19,525$110,849

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,683$1,733$1,785$1,839$1,894$8,933
Maintenance$460$4,855$3,233$3,780$6,270$18,598
Repairs$1,668$2,545$2,748$2,959$3,188$13,106
Taxes & Fees$5,276$51$51$51$51$5,481
Financing$5,400$4,343$3,214$2,011$728$15,695
Depreciation$15,411$6,968$6,249$5,746$5,316$39,690
Fuel$2,274$2,343$2,413$2,485$2,559$12,073
True Cost to Own®$32,171$22,836$19,691$18,871$20,005$113,575

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,871$1,927$1,985$2,045$2,106$9,933
Maintenance$512$5,399$3,595$4,203$6,972$20,680
Repairs$1,854$2,830$3,055$3,290$3,544$14,574
Taxes & Fees$5,867$57$57$57$57$6,095
Financing$6,005$4,829$3,574$2,237$809$17,453
Depreciation$17,137$7,748$6,949$6,390$5,912$44,135
Fuel$2,528$2,605$2,683$2,763$2,845$13,425
True Cost to Own®$35,774$25,394$21,897$20,985$22,246$126,295

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,508$1,552$1,599$1,648$1,697$8,004
Maintenance$412$4,350$2,896$3,387$5,618$16,663
Repairs$1,494$2,280$2,462$2,651$2,856$11,743
Taxes & Fees$4,728$46$46$46$46$4,911
Financing$4,838$3,891$2,880$1,802$652$14,063
Depreciation$13,808$6,243$5,599$5,149$4,763$35,562
Fuel$2,037$2,099$2,162$2,227$2,293$10,817
True Cost to Own®$28,825$20,461$17,643$16,909$17,924$101,763

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

