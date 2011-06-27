Used 2017 Porsche 911 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
911 Coupe
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$115,392*
Total Cash Price
$102,011
Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$99,946*
Total Cash Price
$88,356
Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,494*
Total Cash Price
$83,537
Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$133,564*
Total Cash Price
$118,076
Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$129,930*
Total Cash Price
$114,863
Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$101,763*
Total Cash Price
$89,963
Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,860*
Total Cash Price
$80,324
Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$109,032*
Total Cash Price
$96,389
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$95,403*
Total Cash Price
$84,340
Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,860*
Total Cash Price
$80,324
Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$99,946*
Total Cash Price
$88,356
911 Convertible
Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$115,392*
Total Cash Price
$102,011
Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$128,113*
Total Cash Price
$113,257
Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$99,946*
Total Cash Price
$88,356
Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$121,752*
Total Cash Price
$107,634
Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$110,849*
Total Cash Price
$97,995
Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$113,575*
Total Cash Price
$100,405
Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$126,295*
Total Cash Price
$111,650
Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
True Cost to Own
$101,763*
Total Cash Price
$89,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,075
|Maintenance
|$467
|$4,933
|$3,284
|$3,840
|$6,370
|$18,895
|Repairs
|$1,694
|$2,586
|$2,791
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$13,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,361
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,569
|Financing
|$5,486
|$4,412
|$3,265
|$2,043
|$739
|$15,946
|Depreciation
|$15,658
|$7,079
|$6,349
|$5,838
|$5,401
|$40,325
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,686
|$23,202
|$20,006
|$19,173
|$20,325
|$115,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$405
|$4,272
|$2,845
|$3,326
|$5,518
|$16,366
|Repairs
|$1,467
|$2,240
|$2,418
|$2,604
|$2,805
|$11,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,643
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,824
|Financing
|$4,752
|$3,821
|$2,828
|$1,770
|$640
|$13,812
|Depreciation
|$13,562
|$6,131
|$5,499
|$5,057
|$4,678
|$34,927
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,311
|$20,096
|$17,328
|$16,607
|$17,604
|$99,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$7,432
|Maintenance
|$383
|$4,039
|$2,689
|$3,145
|$5,217
|$15,473
|Repairs
|$1,387
|$2,117
|$2,286
|$2,462
|$2,652
|$10,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,390
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$4,560
|Financing
|$4,493
|$3,613
|$2,674
|$1,673
|$605
|$13,058
|Depreciation
|$12,822
|$5,797
|$5,199
|$4,781
|$4,423
|$33,022
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,766
|$19,000
|$16,383
|$15,701
|$16,644
|$94,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,979
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,505
|Maintenance
|$541
|$5,709
|$3,801
|$4,445
|$7,374
|$21,871
|Repairs
|$1,961
|$2,993
|$3,231
|$3,479
|$3,749
|$15,413
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,205
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$6,446
|Financing
|$6,350
|$5,107
|$3,779
|$2,365
|$856
|$18,457
|Depreciation
|$18,124
|$8,194
|$7,349
|$6,758
|$6,252
|$46,675
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,833
|$26,855
|$23,157
|$22,193
|$23,526
|$133,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,104
|$2,166
|$10,219
|Maintenance
|$526
|$5,554
|$3,698
|$4,324
|$7,173
|$21,276
|Repairs
|$1,908
|$2,911
|$3,143
|$3,385
|$3,647
|$14,994
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,036
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$6,271
|Financing
|$6,178
|$4,968
|$3,677
|$2,301
|$832
|$17,955
|Depreciation
|$17,630
|$7,971
|$7,149
|$6,574
|$6,082
|$45,405
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,804
|$26,125
|$22,527
|$21,589
|$22,886
|$129,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$8,004
|Maintenance
|$412
|$4,350
|$2,896
|$3,387
|$5,618
|$16,663
|Repairs
|$1,494
|$2,280
|$2,462
|$2,651
|$2,856
|$11,743
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,728
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,911
|Financing
|$4,838
|$3,891
|$2,880
|$1,802
|$652
|$14,063
|Depreciation
|$13,808
|$6,243
|$5,599
|$5,149
|$4,763
|$35,562
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,825
|$20,461
|$17,643
|$16,909
|$17,924
|$101,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,146
|Maintenance
|$368
|$3,884
|$2,586
|$3,024
|$5,016
|$14,878
|Repairs
|$1,334
|$2,036
|$2,198
|$2,367
|$2,550
|$10,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,221
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,385
|Financing
|$4,320
|$3,474
|$2,571
|$1,609
|$582
|$12,556
|Depreciation
|$12,329
|$5,574
|$4,999
|$4,597
|$4,253
|$31,752
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,737
|$18,269
|$15,753
|$15,097
|$16,004
|$90,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|Maintenance
|$442
|$4,661
|$3,103
|$3,629
|$6,019
|$17,854
|Repairs
|$1,601
|$2,443
|$2,638
|$2,840
|$3,060
|$12,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,065
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$5,262
|Financing
|$5,184
|$4,169
|$3,085
|$1,931
|$698
|$15,067
|Depreciation
|$14,795
|$6,689
|$5,999
|$5,516
|$5,104
|$38,102
|Fuel
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,456
|$11,590
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,884
|$21,923
|$18,904
|$18,116
|$19,205
|$109,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$7,503
|Maintenance
|$386
|$4,078
|$2,715
|$3,175
|$5,267
|$15,622
|Repairs
|$1,401
|$2,138
|$2,308
|$2,485
|$2,678
|$11,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,432
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$4,604
|Financing
|$4,536
|$3,648
|$2,700
|$1,689
|$611
|$13,184
|Depreciation
|$12,945
|$5,853
|$5,249
|$4,827
|$4,466
|$33,340
|Fuel
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$10,141
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,024
|$19,182
|$16,541
|$15,852
|$16,804
|$95,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,146
|Maintenance
|$368
|$3,884
|$2,586
|$3,024
|$5,016
|$14,878
|Repairs
|$1,334
|$2,036
|$2,198
|$2,367
|$2,550
|$10,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,221
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,385
|Financing
|$4,320
|$3,474
|$2,571
|$1,609
|$582
|$12,556
|Depreciation
|$12,329
|$5,574
|$4,999
|$4,597
|$4,253
|$31,752
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,737
|$18,269
|$15,753
|$15,097
|$16,004
|$90,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Coupe Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$405
|$4,272
|$2,845
|$3,326
|$5,518
|$16,366
|Repairs
|$1,467
|$2,240
|$2,418
|$2,604
|$2,805
|$11,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,643
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,824
|Financing
|$4,752
|$3,821
|$2,828
|$1,770
|$640
|$13,812
|Depreciation
|$13,562
|$6,131
|$5,499
|$5,057
|$4,678
|$34,927
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,311
|$20,096
|$17,328
|$16,607
|$17,604
|$99,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,709
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,075
|Maintenance
|$467
|$4,933
|$3,284
|$3,840
|$6,370
|$18,895
|Repairs
|$1,694
|$2,586
|$2,791
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$13,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,361
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$5,569
|Financing
|$5,486
|$4,412
|$3,265
|$2,043
|$739
|$15,946
|Depreciation
|$15,658
|$7,079
|$6,349
|$5,838
|$5,401
|$40,325
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,686
|$23,202
|$20,006
|$19,173
|$20,325
|$115,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,898
|$1,954
|$2,013
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$10,076
|Maintenance
|$519
|$5,476
|$3,646
|$4,264
|$7,073
|$20,978
|Repairs
|$1,881
|$2,871
|$3,099
|$3,337
|$3,596
|$14,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,952
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$6,183
|Financing
|$6,091
|$4,898
|$3,625
|$2,269
|$821
|$17,704
|Depreciation
|$17,384
|$7,859
|$7,049
|$6,482
|$5,997
|$44,770
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,289
|$25,759
|$22,212
|$21,287
|$22,566
|$128,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$405
|$4,272
|$2,845
|$3,326
|$5,518
|$16,366
|Repairs
|$1,467
|$2,240
|$2,418
|$2,604
|$2,805
|$11,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,643
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$4,824
|Financing
|$4,752
|$3,821
|$2,828
|$1,770
|$640
|$13,812
|Depreciation
|$13,562
|$6,131
|$5,499
|$5,057
|$4,678
|$34,927
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,311
|$20,096
|$17,328
|$16,607
|$17,604
|$99,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,804
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$1,971
|$2,030
|$9,576
|Maintenance
|$493
|$5,205
|$3,465
|$4,052
|$6,721
|$19,937
|Repairs
|$1,788
|$2,728
|$2,945
|$3,172
|$3,417
|$14,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,656
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$5,876
|Financing
|$5,789
|$4,655
|$3,445
|$2,156
|$780
|$16,825
|Depreciation
|$16,521
|$7,469
|$6,699
|$6,160
|$5,699
|$42,548
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,488
|$24,480
|$21,109
|$20,230
|$21,445
|$121,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$8,718
|Maintenance
|$449
|$4,738
|$3,155
|$3,689
|$6,120
|$18,151
|Repairs
|$1,627
|$2,484
|$2,682
|$2,888
|$3,111
|$12,792
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,150
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$5,350
|Financing
|$5,270
|$4,238
|$3,137
|$1,963
|$710
|$15,318
|Depreciation
|$15,041
|$6,800
|$6,099
|$5,608
|$5,189
|$38,737
|Fuel
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$2,497
|$11,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,399
|$22,288
|$19,219
|$18,418
|$19,525
|$110,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,933
|Maintenance
|$460
|$4,855
|$3,233
|$3,780
|$6,270
|$18,598
|Repairs
|$1,668
|$2,545
|$2,748
|$2,959
|$3,188
|$13,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,276
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$5,481
|Financing
|$5,400
|$4,343
|$3,214
|$2,011
|$728
|$15,695
|Depreciation
|$15,411
|$6,968
|$6,249
|$5,746
|$5,316
|$39,690
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$2,559
|$12,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,171
|$22,836
|$19,691
|$18,871
|$20,005
|$113,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$9,933
|Maintenance
|$512
|$5,399
|$3,595
|$4,203
|$6,972
|$20,680
|Repairs
|$1,854
|$2,830
|$3,055
|$3,290
|$3,544
|$14,574
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,867
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$6,095
|Financing
|$6,005
|$4,829
|$3,574
|$2,237
|$809
|$17,453
|Depreciation
|$17,137
|$7,748
|$6,949
|$6,390
|$5,912
|$44,135
|Fuel
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$2,845
|$13,425
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,774
|$25,394
|$21,897
|$20,985
|$22,246
|$126,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 911 Convertible Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$1,648
|$1,697
|$8,004
|Maintenance
|$412
|$4,350
|$2,896
|$3,387
|$5,618
|$16,663
|Repairs
|$1,494
|$2,280
|$2,462
|$2,651
|$2,856
|$11,743
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,728
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,911
|Financing
|$4,838
|$3,891
|$2,880
|$1,802
|$652
|$14,063
|Depreciation
|$13,808
|$6,243
|$5,599
|$5,149
|$4,763
|$35,562
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,825
|$20,461
|$17,643
|$16,909
|$17,924
|$101,763
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 911
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Porsche 911 in Virginia is:not available
