Used 2012 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

My New 2012-- 911 Carrerra S PDK Coupe motorhead22 , 02/27/2012 32 of 36 people found this review helpful I really want to drive this car to California, or at least to the track at Lime Rock. This car puts a grin on me from ear to ear. I was hesitant when I traded my 09 Turbo stick coupe for this PDK 911S Coupe, but I am totally pleased with the decision.No regrets. Its a better more sophisticated car. Far less of a go kart, much more stable, smooth and luxurious. Did I say fast, oh yes..useable fast and snarly when you push it.The front end is no longer bouncy and light. Far better exhaust note, like a ferrari, with pops, blips,growls and attitude. The PDK is impressive, and in sport plus it rocks The elec steering feels great. Rock solid and a snake in the turns. This is a drivers car!

911 coupe s (991 version with PDK) rad97 , 11/09/2012 9 of 12 people found this review helpful What a nice car! I have had the previous version with both cabriolet and coupe s and this version is significantly better than both. It's like having 2 cars in one. If you want to push it, it's a Porsche and responds instantly. If you want to drive sedately, then it can be comfortable and composed. The new steering and suspension are top notch; not too stiff, but keeps the car flat when pushed. The PDK is the best; forget about the manual. Only downsides are the price and no place for your sunglasses or phone. User interface is also not the easiest with the touchscreen, but that's just nitpicking. If you can afford it get it.

Deutschland Express Droz , 04/03/2018 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Ist sports car outside of American muscle cars. This pocket rocket rocks! Getting in and out is a bit of a struggle for a 71 yr. old but once you are seated, it is very comfortable. This Carrera GTS 4 holds the road like fly paper. Running the Smoky's or the popular Dragon, you are in control all the way. Get lots of complements on the car and Fall runs with the top down is a rush. Granted there is the sticker shock factor but what engineering, the six speed manual is a short smooth throw. 1st gear winds up fast, second is when she starts to bite, third, you are on to warp speed and the rest is velvet. There is a Porsche club (PCA) where you meet some great people and go on drive outs and over nighters as well as social nights. In all it is a great car, if your a gear head or just like pop out the pipe, you will not be disappointed with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

911 Targa 4S W Morgan , 01/11/2017 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car that checks all the boxes. It's fun, fast, fuel efficient, all weather, looks good and is reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value