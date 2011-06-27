Used 2011 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

S.R. Davis , 05/14/2018 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a breathtaking piece of machinery. It is beyond fast, fast in the extreme, it is refined, almost too quite, and it is exceptionally comfortable for a long drive even including the back seats as long as the back seats are occupied by children (5'2" or less). It exudes quality and solidity that makes it a delight to drive each and every time. It has terrific visibility: far beyond any other car that is not a convertible with its top down, having nearly no blind spot at all, making it especially easy to drive and maneuver in town and on crowded streets. The brakes (carbon ceramic on my car) are absolutely eyeball sucking at any speed whatsoever and never any brake dust on the wheels. The disappointments with the car a minimal but are as follows (bearing in mind that this was a 180k car when sold new): 1) no auto on/of headlights, 2) no one touch window for passenger seat (really!), 3) no one touch open nor close sunroof (really!), 4) poor fuel economy, 5) PDK only and, while it is wonderful, it definitely is not at visceral and engaging as a 6 or 7 speed manual would be!