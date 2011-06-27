Used 2009 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

look at that S car go! McQueen , 05/11/2017 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Carerra coupe and the cars just keep getting better. The 2009 Carerra S is fast as you want it to be and a thrill to drive. The handling is superb and you get the choice of three settings for power and suspension-normal, sport and sport plus. Each one has its individual benefits. The '09 car represents a 'mid-cycle refresh' as they say in the auto business. It is quicker than the 07-08 car and it has direct fuel injection, with 385 horsepower, versus 355 in the earlier car. I can feel the difference, having owned both. I have the optional PDK transmission. Porschephiles can debate auto vs stick for hours on end, but the simple fact is the PDK is faster. If you want fast, it's PDK. If you like the feel, the 'involvement' of the manual, then that's the way to go. I go back and forth on this question, but the PDK with the car in sport plus is in no way a non-involved experience. You will need to give the car all of your attention, and you will be rewarded with blistering performance. Update at 30k. Still a fast and fun ride- no probs Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride, poor quality and reliability david , 11/09/2009 Leased a car in April of 2009. After 1,500 miles had to replace a front strut. After it was replaced there appeared an annoying shaking and vibration in the steering wheel. Went to 2 different dealerships and no one can fix the problem. Otherwise, car offers amazing ride, especially in Sport mode. Recommend this car if you do not mind spending at the service shop at least twice a month.

Awesome Earfool , 06/29/2010 This is an amazing car. I have never enjoyed drive a vehicle as much as my 911. The acceleration is as sophisticated as one would expect from a Porsche. It's only a beast when you want it to be.

coming home carguy , 03/29/2010 Just bought a new 09 911S cab. Had an 08 911S cab but traded it on an M3 cab at the end of 08. Since had an 09 Jag xk cab and an 09 Jag xkr cab (ok, call me crazy with all these cars). But getting back in this 911S is like coming home. First thing I did was take a cloverleaf onto a highway at 70 mph without leaning and quickly realized what I had been missing. Jag xkr has more curb appeal, but this is just the perfect car, especially with a six speed. Car is much quicker than my 08...clear improvements to the 997 and 1/2. My wife doesn't believe that I will keep this car for a long while given my history, but I will win this bet. I am home.