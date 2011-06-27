Used 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 Consumer Reviews

2004 911 GT3 einstei , 12/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Awesome car!!! Incredible on track and fun on the street. If your looking for the ultimate 911 this is it!! If all you do is drive on the street buy a turbo or a C4S. If you want something less common, go to the track, and know how to handle a true drivers car buy this. I added the GT3 seats that are optional in Europe. Standard sport seats are fine for everyday driving but lack ample support for track use. Report Abuse

The best got better Spikey , 05/30/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having a '99 GT3 I wanted a new roadcar - with the idea of selling it if a good offer came in. 3 km drive in the new GT# - do not want to part with it. Everything seems better, from the geraschift to the power development to the ride quality. Top Car!!