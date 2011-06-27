  1. Home
Used 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 Consumer Reviews

2004 911 GT3

einstei, 12/13/2003
Awesome car!!! Incredible on track and fun on the street. If your looking for the ultimate 911 this is it!! If all you do is drive on the street buy a turbo or a C4S. If you want something less common, go to the track, and know how to handle a true drivers car buy this. I added the GT3 seats that are optional in Europe. Standard sport seats are fine for everyday driving but lack ample support for track use.

The best got better

Spikey, 05/30/2004
Having a '99 GT3 I wanted a new roadcar - with the idea of selling it if a good offer came in. 3 km drive in the new GT# - do not want to part with it. Everything seems better, from the geraschift to the power development to the ride quality. Top Car!!

Rare and True Performance

Mr.Michael, 02/21/2007
The GT3 is a 100% performance vehicle. Its very low production has made the price of these cars stable. You do get what you pay for, however. The car keeps you very alert. Correct driver input is required. This is a real drivers car. It has no electronic traction control or stability management aids, no sunroof, no rear seats. Just a raw 911 driving experience.

