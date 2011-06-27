Used 1999 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

1999 Carrera David , 12/02/2008 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I have owned many Porsches, including a factory Slant-nose turbo and a 930. I have also owned 3 Ferraris (a 250 GT, a Lusso, a 330GTC). I have driven many other fine and classic sports cars including XK-Es, Alfas,Maseratis. I have owned my 1999 Carrera convertible since new. For many years it was a third car, but since the kids are older and I don't need to drive them all over town as much any more it has been my daily driver for the last two years. While newer Carreras are prettier and slightly faster, this Porsche has been the best and most reliable sports car that I've ever owned. While Ferraris are great, they are a maintenance headache; they break! (don't let anybody tell you differently Report Abuse

1999 911C2 Cab JD , 01/13/2007 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Overall my 1999 911 C2 cab is awesome. It is a second car for me. I just drive it on nice days. This is the best overall performing sports car I have ever driven when you factor, handling, speed, performance, and not to mention style. You can buy a warranty form your local Porsche dealer for about $2,500 for four years / 48,000 miles. It is well worth the money as the dealer is not cheap and don't trust local mechanics to work on this machine. Report Abuse

Lovely sports car with a major engineering fault george morrissette , 01/06/2018 Carrera 2dr Convertible 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The Achilles Heel of this great car (1999 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 cabriolet . 6 speed manual and black on black) is the IMS problem coupled with leakage of the rear main seal .. I f the IMS has been retro-fitted with an aftermarket kit (barrel rollers and an oil conduit instead of the original poorly wearing and poorly lubricated ball bearings which can cause a timing problem and catastrophic engine failure). the timing chains and timing chain adjusters are in good working order and rear main seal is not leaking or has been recently changed ,you should have a virtually trouble free car and probably at a greatly discounted price..I recommend this car but with those reservations . This car performs , steers and handles like a dream since I addressed those problems ( it wasn't cheap to do but worth it ). Happy shopping! ...George Update July 2018...No new problems ..The car performs 100%. Love It !! George Update July 2019 ..so far no new problems as the car runs like a charm on 93 Octane. Resale value remains poor but makes this model a real bargain. Got rid of the fried egg headlight look with black 3 M "eyelid" appliques that makes it look like a 997. You can find them on Amazon. George Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car First Porsche , 11/02/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This was the first Porsche that I have owned and would buy another one in a second. I have have had no issues with the Porsche and found it to be extremely reliable and problem free. Report Abuse