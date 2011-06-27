Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/429 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height62.2 in.
EPA interior volume118 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Abyss
  • Salsa
  • Frosty
  • Moonstone
  • Platinum
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Lava
  • Neptune
Interior Colors
  • Slate
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
