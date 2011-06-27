Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews
Most reliable vehicle in the world!
I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle!
Always there
I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply.
So- So vibe
I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration.
Wonderful car
Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation.
I just love my vibe
I am a private "eye" and I travel over a large portion of the Midwest. Since buying this car I have been continually surprised at the pep it has and the fuel economy. It just glides down the road like the other " Big Guys ". I have been impressed with it's comfort, roadability, and it's handling. I'm a big guy and I fit in it like a glove. My only "gripe" would be the fact that there is a lot of plastic in the interior and it makes it more noisy than I would like. Other than that I'm a really happy camper when it comes to the VIBE. !!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Vibe
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons