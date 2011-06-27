Used 2005 Pontiac Vibe Consumer Reviews

Most reliable vehicle in the world! hughsbase , 01/01/2015 AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I am extremely happy to announce that my vibe just hit the 300,000 miles mark and still running. I have driving this car around the country all the way to New Mexico and back with barely little maintenance. If you can find this vehicle get it! I promise you will not regret getting this vehicle! Report Abuse

Always there bmore2rutgers , 11/06/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I'm sad to say, that my Vibe AWD was totaled a few weeks ago when someone ran into me. The 2005 Vibe AWD was in my family since coming off the production line. We kept up with regular maintenance, and can only remember it being in the shop once for a rear output bearing leaking. The vehicle was great, and very very dependable(toyota powertrain). It lacked some pep when getting on the highway, but other than that handled great. I remember taking it through two foot of snow, and well... it made it without getting stuck. I'll miss the car. I most likely won't look to buy another one, because I felt the interior was put together a little cheaply. Report Abuse

So- So vibe bridgettg , 04/23/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have mixed feelings about my Vibe because there are a lot of good that go with owning a vibe...gas mileage, lots of storage, comfortable. But the things I don't like about my Vibe are....air cond./ heater are very weak, doesn't have a lot of power, Rear vision is poor. I would definitely take these things into consideration. Report Abuse

Wonderful car shamgar , 01/16/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car new based on research into cars that got good mileage. We are extremely happy with it. Current mileage is about 65000 and the car has been dead reliable. It has a five-speed and since teaching my daughter to drive stick I now have to fight her for the car when I need it. Great fun to drive, loads of room for cargo. The only negatives are esthetics. It's not terribly comfortable on long drives and the low profile tires are extremely noisy especially on freeway expansion joints. Now that Pontiac is gone, I would buy a Toyota Matrix without hesitation. Report Abuse