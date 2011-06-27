Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport Minivan Consumer Reviews
Transsport SE
I bought my transsport new in 1990, and it has been a reliable vehicle all the way. The only mayor repair was the transmision after 125,000 miles. I'm planing to sell it now so I can get a new Vibe!!
1990 Pontiac Transsport
Owned vehicle since new. No major repairs yet. Maintenance is very inexpensive and easy for owner to perform. Plastic body doesn't rust or dent. Looks in better condition than any 12 yr old steel bodied car kept outdoors. Runs perfect. Burns no oil. Everything still works. I'd love to buy another vehicle but don't have a reason to.
Dependable
Moved to the North Country 12 years ago and needed a safe, dependable vehical for my wife. Working as an Automobile Consultant for a local dealer, I saw and elderly couple trading in their 1990 Trans Sport SE with 123K miles on it in 1998, I asked the owner of the dealership if he would sell it to me for the amount he allowed the owners of the van in trade, ($1000.00) which he agreed to and when I took it home I realized that the previous owners had taken excellent care of the van and it was loaded with every option that was available in 1990 for that model. I now have 200K miles and it still looks great and runs great. What a great investment. Thank you Pontiac. PS, it gets 24 mpg too.
Transport In Heaven?
We LOVED our Transport-raised three kids in it. Like new when the original owner decided she needed something more classy. We road-tripped across this nation, even pulled a camper, hauled little league, school groups, and 4H kids. Our Transport eventually went to college with all three kids. Sure, at first our son resisted the "mini-van", but he soon realized how much computer junk he could pile into it, not to mention friends. Now the frame is pretty rusted, she's on her last leg, but still LOOKS and RUNs great. I love the drivers seat and the giant windshield, this was a MOM's car. I hate to part with her. CASH FOR CLUNKER? No way! :( I'd take another TRANSPORT in a heartbeat.
my transport
I just got my new transport and I love it!!! I am still playing with all the gizmos and gadgets just to see what they do....
