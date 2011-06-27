Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good Car, Some Faults
I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.
Affordable & Classie
It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!
05 Sunfire
It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year
fabulous car.
i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.
6 yrs and going strong
I bought my little sunfire new in 2005. I got the sport package with the snazzy wheels and side designs. I have had more complements on this Electric Blue car, than my red mustang! It just looks FAST and sporty. I'm not even a big fan of blue, but people love it. I have never had to do a thing to it, just reg. oil changes, runs great. I only have 35,000 miles on it, but I'm pretty rough on a car, and it has done well, and is still BEAUTIFUL. I have the 5 speed manuel, gets good gas mileage, about 33 hwy, 25 in town. My kids all say it is a really rough passenger ride, but as the driver, I don't notice it. It has a lot of get up and go (torque).
