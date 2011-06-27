Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nice looking car but engineering is weak JoJo Jackson , 01/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We paid about $13000 new. The only option was a CD player. The main problems were that the A/C fan went out twice and an A/C duct kept coming apart when we ran the fan on high. Also, the paint job started pitting in 2001. The hood looks like it has white dots all over it. It also lost its original shine. To be honest, we live in Florida and the sun is brutal on paint. But we kept it waxed a couple of times a year and paint should last longer than that. It is the dark green color. No major problems with the motor or transmission. The car rattles and is very noisy. Report Abuse

Love this car! transformedxian , 01/13/2003

I bought this car when my other car of another brand started blowing smoke. This is the first Pontiac I've ever owned and have been very impressed with it. I have had problems with the instrument panel going on me, but the two times that has happened, I've been able to get it replaced under warranty. This car reminds me of my first car, which I loved, only the Sunfire handles so much tighter on curves. It has a fast, smooth acceleration; very impressive for a 4 cyl. automatic. At the same time, because it has a small engine, the gas mileage is great. My car looks flirty and fun, but the four doors are also practical for loading luggage and cats.

another pontiac failure phxSuns , 07/13/2003

I bought a used 99 sunfire pontiac, expecting to get a great american vehicle. I have had major problems with the accessories, whereas the machine and the transmission are great. Mostly I expected a better Fuel Economy, and a better heat endurance from the vehicle. This car made me think of an european vehicle for next purchase.

Great Car for the Money rosey , 07/18/2003

I purchased my car after crashing my brand new truck. It has proven to be a very reliable car. Aside from the usual wear and tear, this car has not given me any major problems like my other cars. Its great. Its affordable and nice sporty/family look to it. Nice. I would recommend it for a small family.