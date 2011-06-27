  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Sunfire
4.3
4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice looking car but engineering is weak

JoJo Jackson, 01/08/2003
We paid about $13000 new. The only option was a CD player. The main problems were that the A/C fan went out twice and an A/C duct kept coming apart when we ran the fan on high. Also, the paint job started pitting in 2001. The hood looks like it has white dots all over it. It also lost its original shine. To be honest, we live in Florida and the sun is brutal on paint. But we kept it waxed a couple of times a year and paint should last longer than that. It is the dark green color. No major problems with the motor or transmission. The car rattles and is very noisy.

Love this car!

transformedxian, 01/13/2003
I bought this car when my other car of another brand started blowing smoke. This is the first Pontiac I've ever owned and have been very impressed with it. I have had problems with the instrument panel going on me, but the two times that has happened, I've been able to get it replaced under warranty. This car reminds me of my first car, which I loved, only the Sunfire handles so much tighter on curves. It has a fast, smooth acceleration; very impressive for a 4 cyl. automatic. At the same time, because it has a small engine, the gas mileage is great. My car looks flirty and fun, but the four doors are also practical for loading luggage and cats.

another pontiac failure

phxSuns, 07/13/2003
I bought a used 99 sunfire pontiac, expecting to get a great american vehicle. I have had major problems with the accessories, whereas the machine and the transmission are great. Mostly I expected a better Fuel Economy, and a better heat endurance from the vehicle. This car made me think of an european vehicle for next purchase.

Great Car for the Money

rosey, 07/18/2003
I purchased my car after crashing my brand new truck. It has proven to be a very reliable car. Aside from the usual wear and tear, this car has not given me any major problems like my other cars. Its great. Its affordable and nice sporty/family look to it. Nice. I would recommend it for a small family.

Very Reliable Car

TO Torn, 12/11/2003
I purchased my Sunfire 3 years used, and have had no serious problems, even in our cold Canadian winters. I had the rotors turned because of a knob of rust that was making noise but not affecting performance. The interior is slightly under-par, but what can I expect for a cheap car. Also, I find that the ABS and the traction control really helps me keep a tight grip on our icy Canadian roads. If you can find it, I would suggest that you get the four gear, as opposed to the three gear - drives smoother at highway speeds. I would recommend this car for anyone looking for a good economical car.

