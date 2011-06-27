  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG262620
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg22/32 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/486.4 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG262620
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm124 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l3.1 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.34.3 ft.34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.47.7 in.47.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.0 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.4 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Room38.2 in.49.2 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.33.0 in.31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room38.2 in.53.2 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length180.7 in.180.7 in.180.7 in.
Curb weight2694 lbs.2502 lbs.2682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.53.6 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Yellow
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Black
