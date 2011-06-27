Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews
Excellent performace for the price
I love my S-Bird! Had it for over 4 years now, personally put over 60K on the odometer (currently at over 140K). Still runs great, for the last 2 years had to change oil only, that was all the maintenance!
great first car
I've had this car since I was 16 and am now about to turn 25. It's great during the summers and okay during the winters. 3.1 L V6 engine still runs great with 180,000 miles, as does transmission (knock on wood). As with all conv. tops, have had to replace this one twice due to rips in seams, but I also constantly take it up and down during the summer. This has really been a great car and would be a great car for any kid who doesn't have the money, but loves to drive with the top down.
Peppy and good on gas.
My white 2-door came equipped with the 2.0L OHC and 5-speed transmission. I needed a vehicle after my Plymouth was hit by a goof. I've had it for about 60000 km and still get 30+ mpg. Replaced timing belt, alternator, heater core. With K&N air filter and Water Whetter, I've coaxed a few more ponies out and can surpise a few people. Regular wash/wax has kept rust to virtual nil. Interior cloth/carpets still holding up well. No severe creaks or groans after 200000+ km. Very good commuter car. Car came with ABS. I agree with other co mentor that cup holders in this version are useless. Factory stereo okay but be warned: cassette or CD player SEPARATE from radio head unit.
1993 Sunbird SE Convertible
When I got my car everything worked great. Now I have had to replace a few things like the battery and the thermostat. When I got it the top didn't show any signs of damage but after a year back by the back window the roof started to crack and rip. Above the back window also started sagging and coming apart. The AC was never really cool, but the heat is very nice. One of the windows also doesn't work and some of the plastic molding on the outside of the car has started to pull away from the door. The plastic pieces inside of the car are not really that great. The dash right above the clock also looks like it might start pulling away. Its a nice car if you are a smaller person.
A Sunbird Enthusiast Review
This is my 2nd Sunbird. I abused the first one, and killed it outright. I have found these cars to be extremely reliable, as long as you babysit it. Regular maintenance on an almost religious schedule is imperative. The 2.0 will need a head gasket job at about 100000M, and do yourself a favor, and have an authorized GM dealer do it. I went ahead and replaced the head as well, and am happy I did. Overall, a great car, just needs a finely tuned attention to detail. I will drive mine til the wheels fall off. Parts are hard to find! If you can get your hands on one at a local junkyard, do so, and LOAD UP on as much as you can carry.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunbird
Related Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner