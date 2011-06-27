  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Consumer Reviews

5(16%)4(61%)3(18%)2(0%)1(5%)
3.8
18 reviews
Excellent performace for the price

yeah-yeah, 04/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my S-Bird! Had it for over 4 years now, personally put over 60K on the odometer (currently at over 140K). Still runs great, for the last 2 years had to change oil only, that was all the maintenance!



great first car

LawBoyDavid, 04/11/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had this car since I was 16 and am now about to turn 25. It's great during the summers and okay during the winters. 3.1 L V6 engine still runs great with 180,000 miles, as does transmission (knock on wood). As with all conv. tops, have had to replace this one twice due to rips in seams, but I also constantly take it up and down during the summer. This has really been a great car and would be a great car for any kid who doesn't have the money, but loves to drive with the top down.



Peppy and good on gas.

Sean, 07/04/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My white 2-door came equipped with the 2.0L OHC and 5-speed transmission. I needed a vehicle after my Plymouth was hit by a goof. I've had it for about 60000 km and still get 30+ mpg. Replaced timing belt, alternator, heater core. With K&N air filter and Water Whetter, I've coaxed a few more ponies out and can surpise a few people. Regular wash/wax has kept rust to virtual nil. Interior cloth/carpets still holding up well. No severe creaks or groans after 200000+ km. Very good commuter car. Car came with ABS. I agree with other co mentor that cup holders in this version are useless. Factory stereo okay but be warned: cassette or CD player SEPARATE from radio head unit.



1993 Sunbird SE Convertible

littletantrim, 07/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When I got my car everything worked great. Now I have had to replace a few things like the battery and the thermostat. When I got it the top didn't show any signs of damage but after a year back by the back window the roof started to crack and rip. Above the back window also started sagging and coming apart. The AC was never really cool, but the heat is very nice. One of the windows also doesn't work and some of the plastic molding on the outside of the car has started to pull away from the door. The plastic pieces inside of the car are not really that great. The dash right above the clock also looks like it might start pulling away. Its a nice car if you are a smaller person.



A Sunbird Enthusiast Review

Joe, 01/02/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Sunbird. I abused the first one, and killed it outright. I have found these cars to be extremely reliable, as long as you babysit it. Regular maintenance on an almost religious schedule is imperative. The 2.0 will need a head gasket job at about 100000M, and do yourself a favor, and have an authorized GM dealer do it. I went ahead and replaced the head as well, and am happy I did. Overall, a great car, just needs a finely tuned attention to detail. I will drive mine til the wheels fall off. Parts are hard to find! If you can get your hands on one at a local junkyard, do so, and LOAD UP on as much as you can carry.


