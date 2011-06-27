  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262226
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg18/28 mpg23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/448.8 mi.244.8/380.8 mi.312.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.13.6 gal.13.6 gal.
Combined MPG262226
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4800 rpm165 hp @ 5500 rpm96 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.34.3 ft.34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.31.8 in.30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length178.2 in.178.2 in.181.3 in.
Curb weight2420 lbs.2500 lbs.2465 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.50.4 in.52.4 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width65.0 in.65.0 in.66.3 in.
