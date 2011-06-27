Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/33 mpg
|18/28 mpg
|23/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|312.8/448.8 mi.
|244.8/380.8 mi.
|312.8/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.6 gal.
|13.6 gal.
|13.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|175 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|96 hp @ 4800 rpm
|165 hp @ 5500 rpm
|96 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.3 ft.
|34.3 ft.
|34.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|49.1 in.
|49.1 in.
|49.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|36.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.8 in.
|31.8 in.
|30.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.2 in.
|178.2 in.
|181.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2420 lbs.
|2500 lbs.
|2465 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|50.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|101.2 in.
|Width
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|66.3 in.
