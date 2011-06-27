Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

the car lilnick420s , 05/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful it is cotofertable and roomy Report Abuse

Great car jennash , 08/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i love this car, its fast and its never let me down and ive had it for 2 years now. No major expenses, other than the expected (brakes, hoses, etc.) and its got 200k miles on it already. Oh and it never let me down in the winter either (I live in Montana). Report Abuse

Winter car heaven Neonsrt4 , 12/23/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I paid $500 for this car. It needed everything. I had been seriously neglected. Rebuilt the motor, and tranny and gave it a tune up. I added a bigger turbo, and a few other goodies. It is seriously quick almost keeping up with my 04 SRT4 neon (almost). Interior is cheap, but it makes an awesome winter snow car. It even handles pretty darn good. With big exhaust is sounds alot like an old school muscle car when compared the the new honda's. The 2.0 is a very torquey motor. There is absolutely no lag when the stock turbo is being used. There's a million of them in junk yard so parts are cheap. Report Abuse

Fun for the cash!!! Iggy , 03/26/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been a great surprise. It goes like stink, handles fairly well and looks sharp. Its very cheap to maintain and it not bad on gas either. 165 h.p. out of a 2.0 liter engine is not to shabby either. I'm very happy with it. Report Abuse