Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
the car

lilnick420s, 05/15/2002
it is cotofertable and roomy

Great car

jennash, 08/15/2002
i love this car, its fast and its never let me down and ive had it for 2 years now. No major expenses, other than the expected (brakes, hoses, etc.) and its got 200k miles on it already. Oh and it never let me down in the winter either (I live in Montana).

Winter car heaven

Neonsrt4, 12/23/2005
I paid $500 for this car. It needed everything. I had been seriously neglected. Rebuilt the motor, and tranny and gave it a tune up. I added a bigger turbo, and a few other goodies. It is seriously quick almost keeping up with my 04 SRT4 neon (almost). Interior is cheap, but it makes an awesome winter snow car. It even handles pretty darn good. With big exhaust is sounds alot like an old school muscle car when compared the the new honda's. The 2.0 is a very torquey motor. There is absolutely no lag when the stock turbo is being used. There's a million of them in junk yard so parts are cheap.

Fun for the cash!!!

Iggy, 03/26/2004
This car has been a great surprise. It goes like stink, handles fairly well and looks sharp. Its very cheap to maintain and it not bad on gas either. 165 h.p. out of a 2.0 liter engine is not to shabby either. I'm very happy with it.

I LOVE THIS CAR!

Tierra, 02/27/2016
SE 2dr Coupe
I bought it with only 33,000 miles on it and it has been great so far. It is very cute and comfortable. It looks small but the inside is pretty big and spacious. There is one thing that I noticed which was the acceleration. It takes a while to accelerate. That doesn't bother me though. The fact that there are only 2 settings for the windshield wipers is a little annoying at times too. That is not a big deal though. Love this car!! :)

