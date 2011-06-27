  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews

Not bad for a van

Montana, 06/01/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Not a bad van. It's good on fuel, change oil every 5000 or so, and a tuneup 120,000 km runs great. I drive this 4 hour round trip. The inside is good to lots space for what I need it for and the kid's like for the dvd part.

We love our Montana Mini Van

grisswalds, 10/13/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought our Montana minivan new in 2003. It is now 2013 and we're putting it up for sale. It has 260,000 miles on it and has been the best reliable vehicle we've ever bought. The only thing we had to replace was two hub assemblies and the alternator just went out last week. 260,000 miles on the same alternator.. Unheard of.. Just crazy. We've been from New York to Texas to Florida and all parts in between. It's been a great family car. Thank you GM for making a reliable vehicle. It's been a great ride:)

Great Vehicle

MAMU, 11/21/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Montana with 7000 miles on it and now have 254,000. Consistently get 24-25 MPG. Put new heads on at 200K;seals at 100K but nothing else major.Been a great vehicle for the price. Hope to make it last another 2 years. 300K possible?

Great Van

retriever, 08/26/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Fantastic Van. Really smooth, quiet and fuel efficient. Much nicer than the Toyota.

Awesome

pinks_2013, 01/13/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The best used car.. We bought this car used with 90k+ miles on it. Now it is 140k++. And its still running fine, without any issues. Just oil changes and brakepad changes. Very stable car and great pickup. Hwy MPG can go as high as 27-28, better than any sedan of the same time frame. Excellent car.

