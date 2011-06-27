Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans Coupe Consumer Reviews
Should be called LeMon instead of LeMans
This car was a nightmare. In the 3 months that it actualy worked for us, the fuel injector failed, the fuel pump failed, the entire dash had to be pulled apart to fix some shorts and allow the headlights to work. The tail lights have fallen off a number of times. The windshield wipers did not work well. The passenger side wiper arm actualy came off the day after the car was bought. Turning the A/C on with the car at idle would result in the engine stalling. The darn car had a 1.6L inline 4 that delivered 10 MPG in the city and about 28 on the highway. The car had to be kept at a high idle to keep the engine cool while at a stop light or some other stop. The car caught fire due to bad wiring
Has lasted for 19 years & still runs!
This was the first new automobile that I ever bought. I had no idea what I was doing & was very young and on a tight budget. A few years after I bought it I read a lot of reviews about what a piece of junk this model was and while that is probably true for most, I somehow managed to get one of the only good ones out of the bunch. I STILL have this car. Granted, it looks terrible and I only use it to take trash to the dump or to pick up a piece of furniture, but it still actually runs after 19 years! I've never had to have any major work done on it either. I will soon have to get rid of it because it's looking junky in the driveway next to 2 much nicer cars, but I'll be sad to see it go.
Sponsored cars related to the Le Mans
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner