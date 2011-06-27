Used 1991 Pontiac Le Mans Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car was a nightmare. In the 3 months that it actualy worked for us, the fuel injector failed, the fuel pump failed, the entire dash had to be pulled apart to fix some shorts and allow the headlights to work. The tail lights have fallen off a number of times. The windshield wipers did not work well. The passenger side wiper arm actualy came off the day after the car was bought. Turning the A/C on with the car at idle would result in the engine stalling. The darn car had a 1.6L inline 4 that delivered 10 MPG in the city and about 28 on the highway. The car had to be kept at a high idle to keep the engine cool while at a stop light or some other stop. The car caught fire due to bad wiring

JT , 03/24/2010

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was the first new automobile that I ever bought. I had no idea what I was doing & was very young and on a tight budget. A few years after I bought it I read a lot of reviews about what a piece of junk this model was and while that is probably true for most, I somehow managed to get one of the only good ones out of the bunch. I STILL have this car. Granted, it looks terrible and I only use it to take trash to the dump or to pick up a piece of furniture, but it still actually runs after 19 years! I've never had to have any major work done on it either. I will soon have to get rid of it because it's looking junky in the driveway next to 2 much nicer cars, but I'll be sad to see it go.