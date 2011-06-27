Used 2006 Pontiac GTO Coupe Consumer Reviews

Refined Muscle Car Defined (2006 GTO) Tom Miller , 02/07/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love my '06 GTO. Truly a refined modern muscle car with comfort. I now have 64K miles on my black/black Goat (have both factory options: 18"wheels and 6-Speed manual trans). First thing I did was replace the stock shifter with a HURST billet short throw unit (chrome flat handle/black knob). Other upgrades include a VOLANTE Cold-air intake, Magnaflow cat- back exhaust system, 180 degree TStat, E3 Sparkplugs, MSD plug wires, Royal Purple synthetic lubricants throughout and Diablosport tuning. The original 400HP/400TQ is estimated to be about 445HP/450Torque. Current best fuel efficiency is 28.51 MPG at 75mph sustained on a 1,360 highway trip. I average 19-20 city and 25-26 highway! Report Abuse

An honest assessment tim , 07/04/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is addictive to drive. I have an Impala and the GTO and it is so much fun to drive the GTO that it's hard to put it away when the weather's bad. I was addicted to it from the first test drive. I almost sold it due to the mpg but decided that anything this much fun SHOULD be expensive to drive. After the Pedder's suspension, it's been like driving a very expensive sport's car.

What a Car!!!! GTOgirl , 12/03/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is an unbelievable machine. It never ceases to amaze me with its power. The drive is just plain awesome. The 6-speed manual is a must. Just a few practicality cons, only because I use it for an everyday vehicle (which by the way I highly recommend). Access to the back seat is pretty close to impossible, in the rain the car is all over the place (which adds to the fun but takes away safety), and the trunk barely has room for groceries. But let me tell you I'd much rather have that engine than trunk space. It's such a monster. Better snatch 'em up while you can. Unless the decide to re-release at a later date, the 2006 is the last model.

lic plate..Bcnyea b_cnyea , 11/01/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 06 GTO A4 Cyclone Gray 6.0. When i was younger i helped restore my dads 67 rag top black on black..them wore the days! He let me take it to prom and every other Friday i got to drive it to school!! took the long road back home after school :) and now i got one of my own,hope fully i can keep it for many years and my son and i can restore it when its time.But for now its the best thing i have ever owned i have many stories to tell my son some day like my dad did with me his back seat has more room lol and when your 6'1 their is not much room in mine haha! its a fun car to drive and own and drive..keep it between the white lines!!