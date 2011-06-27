Used 2006 Pontiac GTO Coupe Consumer Reviews
Refined Muscle Car Defined (2006 GTO)
Love my '06 GTO. Truly a refined modern muscle car with comfort. I now have 64K miles on my black/black Goat (have both factory options: 18"wheels and 6-Speed manual trans). First thing I did was replace the stock shifter with a HURST billet short throw unit (chrome flat handle/black knob). Other upgrades include a VOLANTE Cold-air intake, Magnaflow cat- back exhaust system, 180 degree TStat, E3 Sparkplugs, MSD plug wires, Royal Purple synthetic lubricants throughout and Diablosport tuning. The original 400HP/400TQ is estimated to be about 445HP/450Torque. Current best fuel efficiency is 28.51 MPG at 75mph sustained on a 1,360 highway trip. I average 19-20 city and 25-26 highway!
An honest assessment
This car is addictive to drive. I have an Impala and the GTO and it is so much fun to drive the GTO that it's hard to put it away when the weather's bad. I was addicted to it from the first test drive. I almost sold it due to the mpg but decided that anything this much fun SHOULD be expensive to drive. After the Pedder's suspension, it's been like driving a very expensive sport's car.
What a Car!!!!
This is an unbelievable machine. It never ceases to amaze me with its power. The drive is just plain awesome. The 6-speed manual is a must. Just a few practicality cons, only because I use it for an everyday vehicle (which by the way I highly recommend). Access to the back seat is pretty close to impossible, in the rain the car is all over the place (which adds to the fun but takes away safety), and the trunk barely has room for groceries. But let me tell you I'd much rather have that engine than trunk space. It's such a monster. Better snatch 'em up while you can. Unless the decide to re-release at a later date, the 2006 is the last model.
lic plate..Bcnyea
06 GTO A4 Cyclone Gray 6.0. When i was younger i helped restore my dads 67 rag top black on black..them wore the days! He let me take it to prom and every other Friday i got to drive it to school!! took the long road back home after school :) and now i got one of my own,hope fully i can keep it for many years and my son and i can restore it when its time.But for now its the best thing i have ever owned i have many stories to tell my son some day like my dad did with me his back seat has more room lol and when your 6'1 their is not much room in mine haha! its a fun car to drive and own and drive..keep it between the white lines!!
takes your breathe away
styling is awesome, and the comfort and ease of driving , and when you see the open road you are in comand, it gives you a feel of freedom and excitement at the same time ,
Sponsored cars related to the GTO
Related Used 2006 Pontiac GTO Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner