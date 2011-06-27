  1. Home
2006 Pontiac GTO Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the best V8s ever made under the hood, comfortable enough to drive every day, interior design and quality worthy of the price tag.
  • Soft suspension tuning more suited for a Grand Prix than a high-performance coupe, long shifter throws, small trunk, missing key amenities and safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not look like an old-school Pontiac GTO, but this modern-day incarnation has more muscle than the original. Unfortunately, there's more engine here than the suspension can keep up with.

Vehicle overview

The GTO legend started back in 1964, when Pontiac offered Tempest/Le Mans buyers a GTO option package. That performance-enhancing option proved so popular that the GTO became its own model and is often credited as the first true "muscle car." Although some purists would say the "real" GTO died in 1973, the GTO name lasted until 1974.

With only 200 horsepower and distinct Nova looks, it's easy to see why many do not consider the '74 to be a true Pontiac GTO. As the performance dwindled, so did the popularity of the car and sales swiftly declined. The introduction of the more realistic "net" horsepower rating in the early '70s couldn't have helped, as it was surely difficult for local dealers to explain why a '71 GTO with a 400-cubic-inch V8 produced only 255 hp. By 1972, some of the GTO's former glory was restored, but the dark cloud of emissions control and government-mandated bumpers loomed large, and the once-proud Pontiac car became nothing more than just another GM clone.

Miraculously, GM has resisted the urge to slap the GTO badge on anything since 1974. It seems all the more curious given how fast and loose Chevrolet plays with its once-coveted "SS" moniker. We can't help but wonder how close the first Grand Prix GTP came to being labeled a GTO, but thankfully those in charge at Pontiac realized that "GTO" shouldn't be within a mile of a front-wheel-drive V6 automobile -- V8s only, please. GM was able to deliver on that promise thanks to a little help from its Holden division in Australia. The Monaro CV8 is the basis for the modern-day Pontiac GTO, and like past models, the new version is a 2+2 coupe. The Holden received styling revisions to make it look more like a Pontiac. The resulting twin grille and a slightly familiar rear-end treatment say "Pontiac" even from 20 yards away. Initially, the GTO was powered by GM's LS1 V8 making 350 hp.

For 2005, Pontiac slid the LS2 6.0-liter V8 under the hood, good for 400 hp. Blasting from zero to 60 in less than 5.5 seconds and blitzing the quarter-mile in under 14 ticks means a 2006 Pontiac GTO will simply embarrass nearly any old Goat you could name. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all GTOs come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, as well as a limited-slip rear end and traction control. An optional six-speed manual transmission only adds to the fun, and with a fully independent, performance-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels, this 3,700-pound Pontiac car delivers a relatively supple ride.

2006 Pontiac GTO models

The 2006 Pontiac GTO is offered as a 2+2 sport coupe in one generously appointed trim level. The standard features list includes 17-inch aluminum wheels, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a premium Blaupunkt audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a trip computer and power windows, locks and mirrors. Aside from choosing a manual or automatic transmission, the only significant option is a set of larger 18-inch wheels. A sunroof isn't available, nor is a navigation system.

2006 Highlights

There are no major changes in store for the 2006 Pontiac GTO.

Performance & mpg

There is only one engine available on the Pontiac GTO -- a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is a four-speed overdrive automatic, but a six-speed, close-ratio manual transmission is available as an option. Regardless of which transmission is selected, all GTOs come with a limited-slip differential and traction control.

Safety

All 2006 Pontiac GTOs come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, multistage front airbags and an emergency mode that shuts down the vehicle's systems and unlocks the doors in the event of an airbag deployment. Side airbags are not available, nor is stability control. Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS have conducted crash tests on the GTO.

Driving

On the street, the 2006 Pontiac GTO rides like a luxury car and is easy to drive on a daily basis. But when driven more aggressively, the car can feel ponderous because of its significant body roll and slow and numb steering. Best to keep the car pointed straight and let the V8 work its magic, which, naturally, has been the point of the GTO since the beginning.

Interior

Unlike the original Pontiac GTO, this modern-day version is no stripper. The leather-trimmed front seats are comfortable and the overall interior design far surpasses that of the defunct Pontiac Firebird in terms of quality and functionality. The only letdowns of note are those generally endemic to a sport coupe: tight access to the rear seat, heavy doors and a small trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Pontiac GTO.

4.8
146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Refined Muscle Car Defined (2006 GTO)
Tom Miller,02/07/2010
Love my '06 GTO. Truly a refined modern muscle car with comfort. I now have 64K miles on my black/black Goat (have both factory options: 18"wheels and 6-Speed manual trans). First thing I did was replace the stock shifter with a HURST billet short throw unit (chrome flat handle/black knob). Other upgrades include a VOLANTE Cold-air intake, Magnaflow cat- back exhaust system, 180 degree TStat, E3 Sparkplugs, MSD plug wires, Royal Purple synthetic lubricants throughout and Diablosport tuning. The original 400HP/400TQ is estimated to be about 445HP/450Torque. Current best fuel efficiency is 28.51 MPG at 75mph sustained on a 1,360 highway trip. I average 19-20 city and 25-26 highway!
An honest assessment
tim,07/04/2008
This car is addictive to drive. I have an Impala and the GTO and it is so much fun to drive the GTO that it's hard to put it away when the weather's bad. I was addicted to it from the first test drive. I almost sold it due to the mpg but decided that anything this much fun SHOULD be expensive to drive. After the Pedder's suspension, it's been like driving a very expensive sport's car.
What a Car!!!!
GTOgirl,12/03/2006
This is an unbelievable machine. It never ceases to amaze me with its power. The drive is just plain awesome. The 6-speed manual is a must. Just a few practicality cons, only because I use it for an everyday vehicle (which by the way I highly recommend). Access to the back seat is pretty close to impossible, in the rain the car is all over the place (which adds to the fun but takes away safety), and the trunk barely has room for groceries. But let me tell you I'd much rather have that engine than trunk space. It's such a monster. Better snatch 'em up while you can. Unless the decide to re-release at a later date, the 2006 is the last model.
lic plate..Bcnyea
b_cnyea,11/01/2011
06 GTO A4 Cyclone Gray 6.0. When i was younger i helped restore my dads 67 rag top black on black..them wore the days! He let me take it to prom and every other Friday i got to drive it to school!! took the long road back home after school :) and now i got one of my own,hope fully i can keep it for many years and my son and i can restore it when its time.But for now its the best thing i have ever owned i have many stories to tell my son some day like my dad did with me his back seat has more room lol and when your 6'1 their is not much room in mine haha! its a fun car to drive and own and drive..keep it between the white lines!!
See all 146 reviews of the 2006 Pontiac GTO
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2006 Pontiac GTO

Used 2006 Pontiac GTO Overview

The Used 2006 Pontiac GTO is offered in the following submodels: GTO Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

