Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix Consumer Reviews
Great used car for teen driver
I'm only 16 years old, and I got this as my first car. Bought it used from an elderly woman who rarely drove it, so it was practically new. It had 100,000 miles and now 10,000 miles later it has been very faithful and never hesitates to start. Pros: Excellent performance, reliability, sound system, interior comfort and room, exterior styling, interior add-ons like automatic lights, etc, great sounding exhaust, sporty suspension and great cornering, Heads up display:displays info on windshield, Cons: Cup holders: when cup is there it gets in the way to get to the shifter, rear lights:water can get in them but it is a pretty easy fix, small amount of interior rattles (but that comes with age).
Hoodie
This car is definitely a good car 2 pull out on any day of the week, would not say it is commuter friendly its a gas guzzler. All and all it is a great car would give a strong recommendation for anyone considering this car
GTP Rating
This car is fun to drive, but it has been a nightmare to maintain. We have kept up the maintnance, but it is just a break-down looking for a place to happen. We don't beat it. Security system died. Alternator left us stranded. Front headlamps fell out (X2) Rattles and squeaks (dealership could not fix). Valve cover gaskets (X3) Sunroof died at 6 years ($1,500+ to repair) Window actuator died Spider-web hood paint Shifter wore out at 6 years The car only has 85,000 on it and most of these items took place in the 55,000 range. The car is truly fun to drive, but it just has not been of the quality we expected, nor does it compare to other vehicles we've owned.
Don't Buy It
I bought this car with 97,000 miles for $3000. I only drive 14 miles a day to and from work. In the seven months I've owned the car, I've had to replace two power window motors ($350 each) and the car is now leaking antifreeze into the engine through a faulty manifold. This will cost an additional $600 to fix. In addition, the thermostat is continually sticking making for some very cold commutes. Don't be tempted to buy this car. Spend an extra few thousand and get Toyota or Honda.
An Excellent Choice
I've owned this car for nearly 9 years and I'm so happy with it that I'm buying another GP and giving this one to my new 16 year-old driver. After 124k miles, nearly all of the electronics are original and fully function. No problems with window motors, window switches, windshield wiper motors, nor are there any leaky window or sunroof seals. No odd noises and no problems with the power steering. Original transmission still shifts well and the leather interior has held up wonderfully (looks almost new). No fluid leaks either and the engine is nearly as strong as it was the day I bought it. I still average almost 25 mpg (though I'll admit this is partly due to my non-aggressive driving)
