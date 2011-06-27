Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

worked great for the first year caper , 07/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in march of 2001. Good thing it had a warranty, because 2 days after I bought it the lifters went. A oxygen hose sensor also broke, and just recently (about 3 months ago it blew a headgasket. This was stemmed from the car overheating due to two faulty coolant fans. Luckily I did the work to this car myself, and saved myself about $2000.00. When this car runs, it runs great, but if it starts to break down, look out. It is a very sharp looking car and turns all the ladies heads, but the Quad 4 is a total peice of junk!! This car should have been a total recall. Report Abuse

Money well spent! Ann , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Pontiac Grand Am is definitely well worth the money. I bought the Grand Am in 1992 and anticipated having it for about 7 years. I have had it for 10 years now and is currently at 126,000 miles. It has been extremely reliable with only having minor repairs such as replacing brakes and normal maintenance.

High miles, still goin' Wooglin , 04/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my Grand Am for a while, what a workhorse. Im currently sitting at 203,000 miles and counting. This car will not die!

Engine is junk doublejv , 04/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Engine had to be rebuilt around 110,000 miles even with excellant mileage.