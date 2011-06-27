Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|19/30 mpg
|19/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|258.4/394.4 mi.
|258.4/408.0 mi.
|258.4/394.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.6 gal.
|13.6 gal.
|13.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.5 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6200 rpm
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
|180 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.8 ft.
|37.8 ft.
|37.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|51.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|48.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|55.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.1 in.
|180.1 in.
|180.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2826 lbs.
|2592 lbs.
|2739 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Wheel base
|103.4 in.
|103.4 in.
|103.4 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
