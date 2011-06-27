  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Am
Overview
See Grand Am Inventory
See Grand Am Inventory
See Grand Am Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/30 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/394.4 mi.258.4/408.0 mi.258.4/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.13.6 gal.13.6 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.5 l2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm110 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.37.8 ft.37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.55.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.180.1 in.180.1 in.
Curb weight2826 lbs.2592 lbs.2739 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
See Grand Am InventorySee Grand Am InventorySee Grand Am Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles