Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

2009 G6 Coupe is sweet ride D , 02/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I used to have a toyota corolla. It was really boring. I just bought this used former rental '09 G6 coupe with leather, sunroof, and alloys a couple months ago for pretty cheap. I have to disagree with the Edmunds review. I love it. The exterior coupe looks sporty, the leather seats are comfortable and have good support, and it rides like a dream. I am getting 27 mpg mixed driving with the V6 3.5. I love the power. It feels good to drive an American car that has a lot of power, gets good gas mileage, and is fun to drive.

Owned for 10 years Chief Pontiac , 04/11/2019 New GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The car is hitting 70,000 plus mostly highway miles. In that time, I've experienced the cruise control coming off and the constant brake light problem 3 times that was covered under a recall which amounted to pulling the blue cables from the computer and hitting the pin holes with di-electric grease which I keep in the glove compartment at all times. I just had to replace the remote mirror switch was $48 on Amazon and took 10 minutes. I also had to replace the turn signal lever a couple of years ago because the thin metal strip inside that switch was fatigued. That was $23 on Amazon. It still looks and drives great.

The "Experts" Missed One! George , 01/04/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 14 months, accumulating 12,000 miles with NO mechanical issues and I could not be more pleased. This car's 3.6 liter engine is FAST, its sporty looks get loads of compliments and it averages as much as 27.5 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg overall! The car handles well, has a satisfying but not obtrusive engine note and came fully equipped with leather interior, moonroof,auto climate control, 6 CD changer, power driver's seat and 6 speed auto/manual trans. For all this, I paid under $21,800! Too bad GM killed Pontiac; this car was a sleeper!

So far, I love this car.... cam , 04/08/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased my G6 Coupe brand new. Love it. It has a heavy ride (which I prefer!) The gas mileage is good considering I don't break 35 mph on my 4 mile drive to work. The interior leaves a lot to be desired....way too much plastic. And I wish the seats sat up straighter. They need one more notch to sit up all the way. One other thing....There are too many cup holders in the car too. I'd rather have an armrest in the back. LOVE the exterior....especially the back!