Used 2007 Pontiac G6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(53%)4(21%)3(16%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Fun car to drive

Suzanne, 01/11/2007
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Very fun to drive-(have the coupe with a 6 speed), shifting sometimes is stiff but the car looks great and zips around with very good gas mileage. There has been no problems with the car and it is driven a lot. Like others, I also am not crazy about the cup holders and their location. But I have adjusted to this. The car is really roomy and the backseat console is handy for the passengers because it is not located on the floor. I love the car overall and am very happy with the purchase.

Report Abuse

No wonder Pontiac is out of Business...

starlette46, 05/13/2011
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I would never buy one of these cars again, or refer anyone to buy one. I bought the car in March of 2010 with 30k miles on it. It was previously a leased car so I know the maintenance was kept on it. I replaced the tires, brakes, rotors all within a few months of owning the car. Pretty soon I replaced the water pump, tranny cooler lines, intermediate steering shaft, electric steering module, and some oil cooler lines. Just last week I had my car in the service department at my work, and all of my head gaskets needed to be machined and replaced, oil was leaking everywhere!! It was horrible, if I did not have an extended warranty if would have cost me close to $6,000 total for all of the work!

Report Abuse

G6 GT - cheap fun

David, 07/26/2006
9 of 15 people found this review helpful

For what I paid it's a very nice car. Not as fast as my Monte Carlo but is very nice. I love the seats and sun roof. Nice little car. XM Radio is the best feature in the car and I hope you get it.

Report Abuse

Happy with my Pontiac

tad0729, 10/15/2013
6 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have had my Pontiac for almost two years now and have had no issues with the car. It runs well, has power, and is fun to drive. My average gas mileage is about 22 miles per gallon which is decent considering that fact that this is a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. With almost 95K miles on my car, stills runs perfectly.

Report Abuse

I hate this car!!!!

nicole4442, 07/25/2012
7 of 16 people found this review helpful

I will never buy a pontiac again, or refer anyone to buy one. It's no wonder they are out of buisness. I bought this car brand new in late 2006 and I have had nothing but problems with it. I've had to replace all of the tires twice, the brakes twice, the blinker, the headlights, and fuel pump. I've had to fix the A/C and the A/C is out again already. I've had to get a new battery three times, and had to replace the starter. I could go on and on with things that have had to be replaced. People always think I get such great gas mileage but I only get about 19 miles per gallon. This car has cost me so much money. Do not buy this car!

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles