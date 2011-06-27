Used 2005 Pontiac G6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Going on 195k miles! It been a great car(now at 22
I purchased my pontiac with in 2010, it was 5 years old and had a very good maintaince history and 95k miles. It had just had its 100k tune up with new plugs wires fluids etc... It's been a great car I cannot complain at all. The car has fantastic power and the drive train Is very reliable so far. The interior is very nicely put together unlike some of its predecessors at at gm. After almost 200 k I have no tears in the seats, cracks in the dash, no paint coming off of switches or any of the sorts. The interior is one of the best interiors in my opinion. The dash is clean and straight forward, not busy like most newer cars which is not my style. Red led gauges illuminate cleanly unlike previous red interiors from gm. On the outside the quality seems to be just as good l. Paint still looks great and shines like new after 12 years. Suspension has been fair. It does handle very nice and is a comfortable car but it's had its problems which I will go into detail soon. Now for the problems. At 10k It developed a leak in the Heater core that was VERY expensive. 1200 to replace only to have the new one do the same (independent garage used au to zone parts i fear)..... the third Heater core has been good to me so far. At 160 k I had to replace the fuel pump as it had developed a crack in the line molded to the top of it. Pump still worked fine but required replacing the whole unit because of the tube. At 180 k I had to replace tie rod ends and left lower control arm but I believe this had to do with terrible oklahoma roads, not poor design. The steering column has a rattle when you hit a bump the I could never fix. Also the headlamps and connectors required rwplacing as thwy had corroded in the connector and shorted out. Last of all it has developed a small oil leak I noticed when changing the oil and I have yet to access and fix this problem. This has been the problems I have gotten so far. For a car I paid 8000 for I have probably put 2000 in repairs and have had almost 6 years I would call this a great buy. I love the car. I hope I get as lucky as the guy below me and make it to 338 k. I know for a car that is fantastic mileage.. update Sept 2018... I hit a deer doing 70 last november.... pulled the hood back straight, replaced the headlights and kept on rolling. I had just switched to liability. Since I last updated I had to replace the front wheel bearings and it will need a brake caliper soon.. 227 k miles so far
338,000 Miles, all original, still going strong!
We bought our 2006 G6 GT in 2007 with 16k miles on it. It currently has 338k miles, and still runs great! I changed spark plugs at 180k miles, and they weren't even bad, but just thought it was enough miles on them. One complaint is the suspension, for the last 200k miles, it makes lots of rattles in the suspension. I'm sure it's an easy fix, but it still works good. We did replace power steering around 250k miles. Other than that, we have had amazing reliability with this car. Just do regular maintenance, wash the car once in a while, and you'll have no problems. This is a MN car, and there's lots of salt on our roads in the winter, and the body is just about perfect still. Would buy again.
236K mile, still running strong
Only had to have basic maintance done as expected and a wheel baring replaced. This car has been a reliable one and I am getting 28mpg at 236K miles
2005 G6 GT= too problematic
Purchased this car new. 80- 90% of mileage is highway milage. (32 miles to and from work) I had all required maintenance performed and never drove aggressively. 10,800 miles BRAKES....???/ front and rear, and speedometer issue 18,000 new battery..??? 1 yr later 37,000 BRAKES/ front and rear, Other/ lower intake gasket replaced All previous repairs were just inconvient. Warranty covered most of this. The following are all out-pocket 42,000 BRAKES (5000 miles later!!!) / front only 71,000 Front End / control arms LS & RS 75,00 Differentials seals replaced 78,000 Transmission / Gears blew through case Rebuild Req 88,000 BRAKES Again
Give me a brake....job!
BOOO!!! 1st month = broken wipers, passenger visor broke off into my wife's lap (it wasnt even in use at the time), fog light switch burned out & the brake car shakes when the brake pedal is depressed. After complimentary a brake job, the car still vibrated when I pressed the brakes, just a few miles after leaving the dealership. I cannot wait until my lease is over next year to get rid of this problem car. domestic mess! Oh yeah, power steering is ineffective for first few mins of driving after a cold start on winter morning. I don't let my kids in this car. We take the family SUV, due the G6 brake problems. And I thought motorcycles were dangerous!
