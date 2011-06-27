Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews

Ram Air TA convertible 97 Raggtoppz , 06/13/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great looks, super power, good handling for convertible. the ram air is the only way to go. find a used one in good condition and avg miles. fun to drive, fun to clean, and worth the money (avg 12k to 14k). i'm 6'2 and 275 lbs. its pretty comfortable. it would be perfect for someone a little smaller. Report Abuse

A great American muscle car TransAmChick , 02/25/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful '97 Pontiac Trans Am. Love my baby! I bought this car used (one owner), and it's now 11 years old, but you'd never know it. It's been very dependable and hasn't given me any major problems, except that I go through rotors fairly fast even though I'm not hard on braking. Obviously not recommended for everyone, but it's awesome to drive. It's my daily driver, and I put about 8,000 miles on it annually. Not too good in the snow, but if you've driven RWD before, you'll know what to expect - Traction control helps. If you have a "beater" and can keep a car like this in the garage in the winter, that's the best option. It's a shame GM doesn't make these anymore; they are sorely missed. Report Abuse

Great Summer Car! austin , 01/30/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car, my grandmother bought this car in 1997 brand new and although it has had some major problems I still love this car. Fuel pump replaced twice and the plugs and wires have been changed every summer we pull it out of storage since it was about four years old. Car has great acceleration and good feel when shifting this 5-speed. Excellent fuel economy (23/35) when driving like this car was meant to be driven (fast). Some problems have occured at about 60k miles such as the window motors going out and the radio but that's to be expected. This car is very dangerous in the winter on ice as we live in michigan so it is only driven in the summer. Very nice car for the money! Report Abuse

Good Driving Car, Solid Jake2007 , 11/03/2006 3 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is an excellent car to drive, it's real solid, the power is not too bad either, the formulas were actually faster than the Trans Ams, with a 5.7 second 0-60 compared to the Trans Am's 6.1 second 0-60. Report Abuse