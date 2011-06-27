Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Consumer Reviews
Ram Air TA convertible 97
great looks, super power, good handling for convertible. the ram air is the only way to go. find a used one in good condition and avg miles. fun to drive, fun to clean, and worth the money (avg 12k to 14k). i'm 6'2 and 275 lbs. its pretty comfortable. it would be perfect for someone a little smaller.
A great American muscle car
'97 Pontiac Trans Am. Love my baby! I bought this car used (one owner), and it's now 11 years old, but you'd never know it. It's been very dependable and hasn't given me any major problems, except that I go through rotors fairly fast even though I'm not hard on braking. Obviously not recommended for everyone, but it's awesome to drive. It's my daily driver, and I put about 8,000 miles on it annually. Not too good in the snow, but if you've driven RWD before, you'll know what to expect - Traction control helps. If you have a "beater" and can keep a car like this in the garage in the winter, that's the best option. It's a shame GM doesn't make these anymore; they are sorely missed.
Great Summer Car!
This is a wonderful car, my grandmother bought this car in 1997 brand new and although it has had some major problems I still love this car. Fuel pump replaced twice and the plugs and wires have been changed every summer we pull it out of storage since it was about four years old. Car has great acceleration and good feel when shifting this 5-speed. Excellent fuel economy (23/35) when driving like this car was meant to be driven (fast). Some problems have occured at about 60k miles such as the window motors going out and the radio but that's to be expected. This car is very dangerous in the winter on ice as we live in michigan so it is only driven in the summer. Very nice car for the money!
Good Driving Car, Solid
This car is an excellent car to drive, it's real solid, the power is not too bad either, the formulas were actually faster than the Trans Ams, with a 5.7 second 0-60 compared to the Trans Am's 6.1 second 0-60.
My birdie
All I can say is if you don't have one GET ONE!!! This is the best car I've ever owned. You will never find more bang for the buck and I think it looks way better than a camaro. Never had any problems with it, and it turns heads everywhere. It may only be worth $20 000 on the market but soeone is going to have to dish out a lot more than that to take it away. The last new ones are WAY too expensive. Won't be letting this go unless someone is willing to pay what I think its worth.
