Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Firebirds rock! speed demon , 01/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I had purchased this car from a friend who had it for a year before me. I have had only a few problems with this car. It has 162,000 miles and I have had to replace the optispark distributer and the powersteering pump, because the aluminum bracket that holds it got stripped. And the power door locks went out completely and the driver's side power window also went out. Other than that it has been great. I have owned it for more then two years and when I got the car it only had 112,000 miles. Other then the small squeaks that the body makes, the car is a blast to drive just watch out for cops. Very easy to be pulled over.

great car if you take care of it rusty chang , 01/11/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm admittedly easy on cars when I drive, thus why I still have 265K miles on my original 1977 FB. The 1995 FB Formula is much better built and more reliable. Driving the speed limits I also receive about 3 MPG better than the sticker EPA ratings for those years. All my friends who've owned expensive foreign cars, supposedly so reliable, no longer have them, they've all broken down...so the bottom line is even these FBs will outlast the rest if proper maintenance and care is given. Spend the money when you need to for upkeep and enjoy the results. You'll beat all the odds from Consumer Reports who in 1978 called my 1977 a Lemon year car to avoid. Same goes for the 95 Formula

95 fb Kyjimo , 05/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm 20 and I bought a 95 fb convertible last year. It really ain't a bad car truthfully. I have had to do some repairs like a engine swap, power steering, headlight motor, ac, still need to do a convertible motor, and other odds and ends. Truthfully if the guy I bought it from might have taken care of it it would still be a nice car. Just wish it had better fuel mileage for it to not have as much power as it should

I've waited for one of these for a long Ted , 09/03/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I chose this car purely from lust. It helped that it was a bargain and in good shape. The styling of this car is first-rate, inside and out. Mine came with Camaro SS rims and 11" wide Goodyear F1 radials. It handles like a slot car. Fuel despite this, fuel economy is stil about 26 highway. The 3.4 litre engine may not be a LS1 but it moves the car nicely. The roof is dependable and leak-free. The engine is also, for that matter. Dash arrangement is excellent and includes all gauges. The adjustable lumbar is great, and leather int. is durable. Fit n Finish is good for Pontiacs, as well as quality of materials. cabin noise, etc is typical for a convertible sportscar.