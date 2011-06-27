Used 1996 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Very reliable
Love the styling, bought new, have had only 1 mechanical problem w/a water pump going at about 60,000 miles. Has been a great car.
Almost 300,000 miles and still reliable
Great car! My husband thought it was incredible when the odometer was turning over to 250,000. Now it has 299,210 miles and our Pontiac is still running with very few problems. We did put in a new starter a while back but what can you expect after nearly 300,000 miles. We had a few problems with the oxygen sensor many miles back but nothing expensive. We wonder how many more miles we will get out of our Bonny. The check engine light has been blinking for about 20,000 miles but we decided after having it looked at that we would just drive it until it died. It has nine lives!
The BEST car!
This car is my first car and it is far better than the cars I was looking at. It is so much fun driving in the snow. The ride is smooth and sharp. I have put over 1,000 miles on it. I have experience driving all kinds of cars and the Bonneville has the best ride of them all. This car can move! I just wish people would stop calling it an old persons car. I enjoy taking it on the interstate just so I can see it move. The trunk is massive!
Great Car
I bought this car brand new and have had very few problems. It drives and looks almost brand new. Love the looks and it's engine, great interior, auto air, auto lights, and comfort and room.
Hot in Summer
A/C has never performed well.
