Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek Consumer Reviews
Great Car - Fun to Drive
I bought my Aztek almost 7 years ago and have never regretted it. It now has 98000 miles on it and has only ever needed minor repairs (brakes, etc). I love that nothing else on the road looks like it, this is not your cookie cutter car for your cookie cutter neighborhood. The ride is smooth, quiet and comfortable and the car handles well in my northern Illinois winters even with just FWD. My only complaints are that the back seats don't fold flat, but not many 2002 vehicles do. Also, the bottom of the back window is totally flat, which leaves it almost always dirty.
Love-d It!
Bought it new and liked its uniqueness. Yellow is easy to spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot! Very comfy for tall people and all seats recline for long trips. Interior is durable,everything in the right place. Most room for a mid-size SUV--I put several large trees and numerous plants in this thing! If they made them again, I'd buy one. Mine was 2WD and handled very well in snow/ice. The only reason I don't have one now is because a tornado destroyed it! had over 144K and ran great.
This Aztek won't scalp you!
No longer made..........Parts availability is diminishing for glass and body items, purchased new.. problems with rear lift gate from the get go.....never repaired properly at dealer. Now won.t open at all! Always been solid mechanically....paint durability is superior...paid for optional paint sealant, well worth extra fee. Still bright and shiny after 14+ years in Florida Sun. Typical GM interior issues, window switches, 4-Way seat switches,radio and steering wheel switches ;Top of Dash and steering wheel show sun exposure damage. This was an experiment by GM having produced car in Mexico. all my friends thought this car wouldn't last a couple of years, with due respect to the Mexican assembly plant this car was built well! When purchased I actually wasn't aware it was made in Mexico.
Bad experience
Bought used with about 60k miles, at 63k all the problems began with the check engine light. GM said it was the ECM, electronic control module. It resembles a long cable (wrapped in black plastic) that is underneath the car and plugs into a socket like thing on the undercarriage. Very exposed to the road elements! GM wanted $1100 for the part & another $900 to install. I paid, and the engine light still stayed on. GM tried to say it was not the ECM after I paid $2,000! I took it back to the Dealer prior to any of this, that was a hoot. That is another story. I could not get the car inspected, so traded it recently, took a beating and learned a lesson, run away from Pontiac Cars!
We call it the "crapteck"
Loved the car at first! Very comfortable and roomy--fits 4 and a dog very comfortably. Was very excited to get our first SUV and loved it for about a year. The air conditioner died at about 17k, the head gasket at 30K, the hatch never opens, anti theft system locked up for no reason & cost about $500 to replace. Head gasket again at 120K. I have a $50,000 car after all of the repairs that have been made on it--wise to quit producing this vehicle.
