Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$759 - $1,855
Katygirl, 02/11/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have owned this car for 4 years, put about 54,000 miles on it, and it has been a good car to drive and haul things around for the family. Kids like the 2 jumpseats in the back to ride in. Cruise control,power windows & door locks make it easy on the driver.

