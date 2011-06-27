Used 1998 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/480.0 mi.
|340.0/480.0 mi.
|340.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|41.0 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.5 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.3 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|186.3 in.
|186.3 in.
|186.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3516 lbs.
|3711 lbs.
|3711 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.6 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Wheel base
|113.3 in.
|113.3 in.
|113.3 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
