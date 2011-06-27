  1. Home
Used 1998 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.0 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3516 lbs.3711 lbs.3711 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
