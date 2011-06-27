Used 1998 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

Voyagers Rock voyager99 , 04/01/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought a 1998 Plymouth Voyager with 165,000 miles on it in 2011 for 1100 and all I can say is Im impressed. Ive put just about ZERO money into it and even was late on the oil changes but this thing still starts with the first turn of the key. Other minor things have gone wrong as the car is old but nothing major. I work with a guy that also owns one and he says its the best vehicle he has ever owned. I hear these are not so reliable but that has not been my experience. Take it for what it is, if you can find one for a cheap price grab it. Its a fun and comfortable vehicle to drive and I loved mine till I sold it for a newer car. Report Abuse

Good ole faithful Angie , 10/05/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been the best van that I could say our family has ever owned. We got it with about 90K and now it has 113,000 and is still running like a champ. The interior is crazy comfortable and it is built nice a strong on the outside. We abuse our cars though a little, since we are always so busy, but this vehicle hasn't given out on us at all. No major repairs whatsoever, just some brake fixing but that's about it. Love this van, it's picked up almost every single person in our family like a taxi cab and it just goes all over the city like a little bus. I love this vehicle! Report Abuse

expensive mistake tooltime1 , 01/14/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful What seemed to be a good deal, even after having a mechanic look at it, was in fact a ticking time bomb. Within 1000 miles it overheated and cost $1750.00 to fix (oil in radiator); pretty much everything but heads were replaced then a rear main seal. Then the alternator belt snapped and went into main belt and fried compressor. To add to my stupidity I bought a Wynns warranty, which paid next to nothing on all repairs. It is not even good enough to be used as toilet paper. The ASE mechanics that have worked on this are not big fans of any Plymouth, especially late 90s models. From now on I will by used 1 year old with manufacturers warranty. Report Abuse

My Baby served me well! kathy , 09/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed my Voyager over the past 11 years. I average 20 miles per gal in the city and 25 highway. I have been doing many trips to Virginia Beach since my twin grandsons and daughter live there and I feel its time to look for a new vehicle but I don't know what I want. I love my Voyager and just had the evaporator core replaced. My mechanic says its time to start looking for something newer to be safe since I am female and drive the trip alone. I do not have one scratch or rust spot on it and until the past year it was keep outside year round. Report Abuse