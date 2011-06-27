Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Convertible Consumer Reviews
Prowler is an unbeatable sports car !!
When i enter my prowler, im transported to a nother dimenshion!! I test drove new corvetts, and ther is absolutly no comparison to the feeling i get when i drive my prowler!! The prowler gives me more power and speed than any vehichle i ever owned!! the powerful v6 lights up the huge back tires instantly!! I cant wait to drive my prowler!! its an incredible RUSH !!
Chrysler Prowler
Had a lot of performance autos, classic's, corvette's, trans-ams, over the years this is the most fun I have ever had with an automobile, by far more stares. After adding some after-market performance items, I am quite happy with all aspects of this car. I believe this one will be in my garage forever!
prowler
great car. wanted one since I saw concept car, Didn't want to pay $80,000 asking price when first into.
2000 Plymouth Prowler Pro's & Cons
Great car, and a lot of fun to drive. handles very well, and turns a lot of heads. I wish they would have placed a larger engine in the vehicle, could use more HP, but that's me. It a hard car to get in and out of, and steering wheel is off set to left. Very limited room for your left leg, as it seems sandwiched between steering wheel & drivers door, due to the offset steering wheel. Overall, it is a very cool car, and fun to drive. Could have used a better stereo & more tech. Then again, this was built 18 years ago. I do see these cars holding, or increasing in value. Very cool car, that you don't see often, I do recommend the car, even with the items I mentioned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Prowler
Related Used 2000 Plymouth Prowler Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner