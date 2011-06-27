Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Had so Far!
I'm seeing a lot of comments about the head gasket breaking and i have never had that problem before. the car makes a lot of noise when you accelerate but once you get to your speed it drives great. its a fast little bugger! on the highway it starts to shake at about 70 but is ultra smooth. have never had to replace anything major expect the radiator and cooling fans. for the past 3 years the FM reception doesn't work but i don't really mind even though I'm thinking of replacing the radio. the only thing i really dislike is that after having it for 6 years it has started to rust on the roof and the paint is chipping off. it doesn't give it an appealing look.
I hate it
This car is terrible. I have owned it for about a year and a half and it sucks. I have to work on it constantly, and have had to make many repairs. The dash will quit working and the only way to fix it is to push on the glass to get it working, and even then the speedometer goes crazy. It is a zippy car, but it shakes really bad if you go 60 or above, which sucks for long drives. The interior isn't so bad, but if you're tall like me, opt for a different car, leg room sucks and it's pretty much on the ground, I have to practically roll out of the car to get out. I've replaced the tires, spark plugs, battery four times (for some reason it shorted out constantly, really bad wiring)
The Neon's not so bad!!!!
Yes, I had the common head gasket problem, but it was fixed at no cost to me, and I had an oil leak, so what, I fixed it for $20. I've had no other problems with it, and I've put over 100K miles on the car! So all the one's who's bashing the neon are over exaggerating. The car has a a problem or two, there is NO SUCH THING as a car with no problems. There just isn't on out that is maintenance free! You can look 'til your eyes fall out, you just won't find one!
Ehhhhh
My neon was fine when I brought it home but soon after the head gasket had to be replaced because of faulty materials used in manufacturing. I did some research and discovered this same material was used in all neons from 95- 99, so all Neons before 2000 have the potential for this happening to them. After it was replaced, everything started coming apart and I've had about 5 things replaced on the engine. I have had an oil leak since this all happened and the dealership cannot find out why, they have all been a pain in my butt ever since I bought this thing. I will never buy from Dodge again! Beware, if you buy a neon, dont buy one from before 2000.
It was fun once
I bought this car in 2004. I LOVED it for the first 2.5-3 years I had it. At first the only problems I had with it were the windshield wipers (which have never seemed to fit right) and the tires (I've had 2-5 flats a year, which probably have more to do with me than the car). Since early 2008 I've had a lot of problems. In the past year I've had the brakes worked on four times, one of the rotars replaced, the headlights fixed (twice?), etc. Last year I spent $2,000 fixing this car. Also, the speakers don't work, none of the engine lights work, the vents leak air, and the windows won't close all the way. (This may be normal for a 10- year old car with 120,000 miles on it.)
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner