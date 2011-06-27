Used 1998 Plymouth Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Had so Far! Ana , 07/12/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm seeing a lot of comments about the head gasket breaking and i have never had that problem before. the car makes a lot of noise when you accelerate but once you get to your speed it drives great. its a fast little bugger! on the highway it starts to shake at about 70 but is ultra smooth. have never had to replace anything major expect the radiator and cooling fans. for the past 3 years the FM reception doesn't work but i don't really mind even though I'm thinking of replacing the radio. the only thing i really dislike is that after having it for 6 years it has started to rust on the roof and the paint is chipping off. it doesn't give it an appealing look. Report Abuse

I hate it jacki_chan73 , 11/13/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is terrible. I have owned it for about a year and a half and it sucks. I have to work on it constantly, and have had to make many repairs. The dash will quit working and the only way to fix it is to push on the glass to get it working, and even then the speedometer goes crazy. It is a zippy car, but it shakes really bad if you go 60 or above, which sucks for long drives. The interior isn't so bad, but if you're tall like me, opt for a different car, leg room sucks and it's pretty much on the ground, I have to practically roll out of the car to get out. I've replaced the tires, spark plugs, battery four times (for some reason it shorted out constantly, really bad wiring)

The Neon's not so bad!!!! Neon Lover17 , 03/22/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Yes, I had the common head gasket problem, but it was fixed at no cost to me, and I had an oil leak, so what, I fixed it for $20. I've had no other problems with it, and I've put over 100K miles on the car! So all the one's who's bashing the neon are over exaggerating. The car has a a problem or two, there is NO SUCH THING as a car with no problems. There just isn't on out that is maintenance free! You can look 'til your eyes fall out, you just won't find one!

Ehhhhh DontBuyThisCar , 05/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My neon was fine when I brought it home but soon after the head gasket had to be replaced because of faulty materials used in manufacturing. I did some research and discovered this same material was used in all neons from 95- 99, so all Neons before 2000 have the potential for this happening to them. After it was replaced, everything started coming apart and I've had about 5 things replaced on the engine. I have had an oil leak since this all happened and the dealership cannot find out why, they have all been a pain in my butt ever since I bought this thing. I will never buy from Dodge again! Beware, if you buy a neon, dont buy one from before 2000.