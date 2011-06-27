  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 1997 Plymouth Neon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Neon
5(37%)4(31%)3(15%)2(17%)1(0%)
3.9
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Neons for sale
List Price Estimate
$891 - $2,105
Used Neon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Little Car that Could

owner, 01/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has done it all for me. I have driven it from NJ to CA, from CA to AZ, CO, Mexico and back. The mileage and comfort is amazing. And the handling is awesome. I have taken it offroad in the desert. The fold down seats allow me to haul 8ft boards of lumber home without a problem. Some jerks at the lumberyard dind't want to beleive that it would fit. What would be the point of their SUVs in that case? I caught someone trying to break into my car by throwing a large rock at the glass. It bounced off with a small scratch! I not had to do more than routine maintanence. (Oil, Filter, Tire Rotation, etc.)

Report Abuse

Its CHEAP for a reason.

uncle_shaun, 04/17/2006
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my '97 Neon with 78k mi on it. It ran fine at first, but slowly started to get a plethora of little problems (brakes, rattling, CV boot, etc), until last week the timing belt broke, causing the engine to commit suicide on the freeway. Black smoke shot out from under the hood, the passengers were screaming, and I plowed into the shoulder, and that was the end of the Hated Neon. My advice, you would be better off spending a little extra and getting a Honda. Personally, I'm glad my Neon is dead; good riddance to bad rubbish.

Report Abuse

Good Car!

happy,happy, 05/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

One of my favorite cars, (I have 7) Never lets me down. Bought used at 43,000 miles. In 35,000 miles I have fixed..... NOTHING! I do my own maintenence, oil plugs, etc. It's faster and handles better then my antique Italian sports car! (No, it's not a Fiat!) My only complaint is wind noise, so far I've been too lazy to adjust the window angle so it's my own fault.

Report Abuse

Great Little Car

Montana Driver, 05/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as a student in 1998 when I needed something affordable with fairly low payments and have had few complaints. The car has 64,000 miles on it and I have never had to do any major work. The most money I put into it was when I had to change the timing belt at 60,000 miles - which is a standard repair at some point in most cars. The car got me from Montana to Florida and back with no problems and I get at least 30 miles to the gallon on the highway. I think it's a great, affordable car for someone who doesn't want to spend a lot of money on a vehicle.

Report Abuse

Think Twice before buying a 1997 model!

pittman87, 07/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought this car used in Jan. 1999 with only 17,000 miles on it. Thankfully it still had two years of a manufacturers warranty left on it because it has been nothing but a mechanical nightmare for us. We have had constant fuel system problems with the car, having to take it in at least twice a year for something. We had to have the head gasket replaced and was told by a service tech that this is a common thing for a 1997 neon to have done. When it isn't in the shop it is a good little car at a great price, but the problems we have had would make me think very hard before every looking at another one.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Neons for sale

Related Used 1997 Plymouth Neon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles