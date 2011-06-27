  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Laser Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Laser
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202421
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg21/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/363.4 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG202421
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves16no16
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)noDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.26 cu.ft.26 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.172.6 in.172.6 in.
Curb weight3073 lbs.2531 lbs.2756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Green Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearlcoat
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Deep Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Medium Red Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearlcoat
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Pearlcoat
  • Radiant Red
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
