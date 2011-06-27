  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Grand Voyager
5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Voyagers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,131 - $1,968
Used Grand Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good used van for 700 dollars

old mechanic, 06/06/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this van in January for 700 dollars. Very reliable with good mileage. What more can you expect for less than a thousand!

Report Abuse

What a Money Pit

MeanJohn, 02/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought this minivan used, "Driven only by the Dealership owner's wife". It was a good idea to pay for an ext. warranty. The transmission died while still under warranty. The A/C died afterwards. Everything is coming apart on this thing. Almost all the interior plastic molding has to be constantly re- screwed in. The sliding door fell off its track a few times already. The Infinity cassette died and took a favorite cassette with it. The driver seat recline mechanism won't allow the seat back to stay upright (try driving without any back support). Not enough room to complain about everything else wrong with it. Need a high cliff to drive it off of!

Report Abuse

Good long distance van

voyager, 02/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have used this van for 9 years on some long trips. I has never broken down on us and with normal maintenance has served us very well.

Report Abuse

Old Faithful

Julie in Kansas, 03/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my old minivan. It has 265,000+ miles on it and I drive it every day. Have never been afraid to take it on a trip. No engine work, other than routine maintenance and on 2nd transmission. Even now, with this many miles, I never get below 18mpg and usually get 20 with a mix of in-town and hwy of 30 miles a day. 3 years ago, when I was consistently going out of town once a week, I could always count on 22-23mpg. Think I got a good one!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Voyagers for sale

Related Used 1991 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles