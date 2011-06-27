  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Colt Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Colt
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232928
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg27/33 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/377.0 mi.356.4/435.6 mi.330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232928
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.30.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length168.5 in.158.7 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.2205 lbs.2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.
Height64.4 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.93.9 in.93.9 in.
Width66.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
