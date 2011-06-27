Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Consumer Reviews
Plymouth
I have had few problems at all with my car and they had all resulted from the wear and tear from the previous owner. This has been the most reliable and smooth-driving car I have owned. I hope to keep this car for years down the road because I know it will stick by me!
Cheap & fast
Nice generic sedan that has enough room for 5. The V6 engine has decent power. Biggest downfall is the auto transmission. Had to rebuild it TWICE. It's holding together now, but need to stay on top of maintainence
Granny Car
I've owned it about 6 years. Runs great. After 100,000 miles had a small leak in the tranny and air. Had new brakes and fuel filter put on but other than that it rides great.
VERY good car!!!!
I bought mine in 2000 from the Original owner, an older man who is my next door neighboor. I have tricked it out with NEW paint job, Limo window tint, Performance tires... The car gets AWESOME gas mileage, at 37 mpg after having it tuned up a few months ago, and has 120,000 miles on it now. I turn heads with it. ONLY Major repairs its needed has been a new radiator, and 2 fuel pumps... Someone STOLE the AC system out of it, and I recently had a NEW AC system put in. I love the car.
Advice from somebody who knows about car
I bought this car as a second car for fun, first off although it's nice and super solid, flaw the transmission, why overdrive transmission is when the transmission runs faster than the Engine. Seriously I don't understand why, but I suppose some like cruise control. The car is a 3.0 engine type it is strong so don't expect a 100 percent smooth ride. However, it's got kick mine is at 281,xxx and runs really well. The core components are simple, but useful and reliable. All and all you may need to replace the transmission a few times, but thats all you will likely have trouble with. That amount you save in maintenance will cover the tranny when it needs service overall solid!
