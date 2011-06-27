  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim Consumer Reviews

Bingo Mobile / Couch Car / Clown Car

Louis, 12/11/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This automobile is the most reliable and comfortable auto I have ever owned. Highway mileage is 32 per gallon, equal to some autos produced in 2008.This auto has excellent highway manners for long trips, the interior is spacous and quiet while running above highway speeds.Tuneups, oil change, timing belt, and brakes are the only items needing attention.

1993 Plymouth Acclaim

lumpylbk, 03/31/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very good car. Front seat is low for short driver. 4 cyl engine has plenty of power. Valve cover replaced because of oil leak. New style installed. No other mechanical problems. Body integrity very good. No rust.

Good buy

average driver, 05/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had this car for about 7 years, bought it slightly used at 27,000 miles. It died and internally fell apart at 136,000 miles. I guess that's pretty good but I expected like 160,000 or more since I had taken very good care of it and driven mostly highway miles. Maintenance was decent. Perhaps once every two years I'd have to replace something. My wheel bearing did go three times tho which I thought was strange and I'm not a racing or abusive driver. I met other people who had driving belts break around 60-70,000 miles so at 75,00 I replaced mine as preventative maintenance. No problems there.

The acclaim is alright

Josher, 06/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Its a decent car, though it seems kind of sluggish at times. The oil pan rusted through on me, which seems to happen often to plymouth cars. At 110,000 miles the fuel pump died on me, otherwise its been reliable.

My diamond chariot

Jay Krish, 07/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this car from my prof last year with 135,000 on the meter.I serviced it once for about $500 which made it better and more fun to drive.The steering control is the best of its kind.Better the the brand new ones in the market.I am lucky to be one of the luckiest drivers to own a PLYM

