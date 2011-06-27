1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$957 - $2,308
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Trofeo gets firmer suspension and bigger wheels and tires.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
T5258,09/10/2010
I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!
Tornado,04/14/2002
This is my 12th car! A great, great, great car and it's a pretty scarce too, by far it is the best that I've had yet.... it's fun to drive, reliable and it has so many features like the electric sunroof, the touchscreen computer, etc... I recommmend it to those who really apreciate driving a car that has some class. It's a collectible too! I have tried some other cars like Mercedes 300, Bmw 535, Crown Victoria, Volvo 960, but nothing drives like my Toronado!
bw626,05/17/2010
My grandpa bought this car wrecked for my grandma in 1995. He fixed it up and she drove it until she got a van to haul the grandkids around. It wasn't a Trofeo but had the digital cluster and was all power. My grandparents have both passed since but we now have the Toronado. It is a fun car and I have never seen another one in our area. It even does great in the snow!
lilbrat,09/02/2002
I have had two of these cars over the last nine years and I have no complaints. I will hate to ever have to get rid of this car. It has been very reliable, just maintance and If I get rid of it, I am so spoiled to a nice car that I will have to look at a cadalliac
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
