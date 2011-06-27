  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Trofeo gets firmer suspension and bigger wheels and tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

WAY ahead of its time
T5258,09/10/2010
I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!
My best car yet!
Tornado,04/14/2002
This is my 12th car! A great, great, great car and it's a pretty scarce too, by far it is the best that I've had yet.... it's fun to drive, reliable and it has so many features like the electric sunroof, the touchscreen computer, etc... I recommmend it to those who really apreciate driving a car that has some class. It's a collectible too! I have tried some other cars like Mercedes 300, Bmw 535, Crown Victoria, Volvo 960, but nothing drives like my Toronado!
Love Grandma's Car
bw626,05/17/2010
My grandpa bought this car wrecked for my grandma in 1995. He fixed it up and she drove it until she got a van to haul the grandkids around. It wasn't a Trofeo but had the digital cluster and was all power. My grandparents have both passed since but we now have the Toronado. It is a fun car and I have never seen another one in our area. It even does great in the snow!
Trofeo rating
lilbrat,09/02/2002
I have had two of these cars over the last nine years and I have no complaints. I will hate to ever have to get rid of this car. It has been very reliable, just maintance and If I get rid of it, I am so spoiled to a nice car that I will have to look at a cadalliac
See all 11 reviews of the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is offered in the following submodels: Toronado Coupe. Available styles include Trofeo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

