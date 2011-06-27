I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the

reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!