  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Toronado
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Toronado
Overview
See Toronado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3528 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
See Toronado Inventory

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles